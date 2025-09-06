FreelanceSections

Convert Mql5 EA to Python bot

Python Experts Integration Python Futures

Specification

I have an MT5 expert advisor. The EA trades martingale strategy. I need it converted to a python bot to trade futures in binance, bybit, okx, kucoin and other dexes.

