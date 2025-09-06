Similar orders

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü

Expert advisor for back testing 30 - 150 USD Title: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting Description: I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5) . Trading

Pazuzu 30+ USD generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade