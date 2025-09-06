Python Experts Integration Python Futures
Specification
I have an MT5 expert advisor. The EA trades martingale strategy. I need it converted to a python bot to trade futures in binance, bybit, okx, kucoin and other dexes.
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Expert advisor for back testing 30 - 150 USDTitle: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting Description: I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5) . Trading
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Project information
Budget
35 - 70 USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count-1