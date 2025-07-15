I need you to help me add a non-repainting line that converges and diverges with the green line as shown on the screenshots attached here.

The oscillator that I need should behave like the red line drawn on the pictures. We can maybe use the gradient or the rate of change of the green line so that

we can get the red line without repainting. As the green line falls, the red line should rise at the same rate. As the green line rises, the red line should fall at

the same rate. These two lines will manage to intersect due to this approach of opposite gradient or change.