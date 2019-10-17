Signal sell error
Hello,
I have an account from which I copied a signal for a while.
I gave up that signal and unsubscribed.
Now I would like to record my signal, but it tells me:
"Specified account has been used for subscribing to signals. Signals resale is prohibited."
But I am no longer subscribed to any signal
how can this be resolved?
You can't publish a signal with an account that was used to subscribe to another signal previously.
Part of your trading history is the signal's copied trades.
You can't publish a signal with an account that was used to subscribe to another signal previously.
Part of your trading history is the signal's copied trades.
ok, I understand now. Thanks. I thought that the history taken into account starts from the moment of recording the signal
ok, I understand now. Thanks. I thought that the history taken into account starts from the moment of recording the signal
MQL5.com loads the entire trading history of an account when is connected to the signals database.
They only thing that starts from the time of the account's connection to MQL5.com is the recording of 'real' maximum drawdown.
So, subscribers should watch out for 'fake' maximum drawdown values for signals that haven't been connected with MQL5.com signal database from their very beginning.
The period prior to publication in MQL5.com is represented with a light blue line in the main growth chart of a signal and the period after the connection is shown with a dark blue line on the same chart.
Many signals start with a 'fake' low drawdown that only represents a few days they've been connected to MQL5.com, attract many subscribers and then at some point they collapse to a -98% drawdown, destroying hundreds of subscribers accounts.
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Hello,
I have an account from which I copied a signal for a while.
I gave up that signal and unsubscribed.
Now I would like to record my signal, but it tells me:
"Specified account has been used for subscribing to signals. Signals resale is prohibited."
But I am no longer subscribed to any signal
how can this be resolved?