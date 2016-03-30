Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 7
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EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 07.02 - 14.02: key resistance level to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing; otherwise - ranging bullish
Daily price is on bullish breakout: the price crossed Ichimoku cound together with Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary ebarish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) and stopped near and below 1.1238 resistance level.
There are the following key support/resistance reversal lines:
Chinkou Span line is located above the price with the Absolute Strength indicator which are estimating the daily bullish trend to be continuing.
If D1 price will break 1.1238 resistance level on close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 1.0992 support level on close bar from above to below so the secondary correction within the primary bullish will be started.
If D1 price will break 1.0809 support level on close bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition with 1.0707 target in this case.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : breakoutTREND : bullish
hi sergey, thanks for sharing. is there a way i can follow this thread?
thanks.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bullish: secondary corerection or bullish breakout?
H4 price is on primary bullish market condition located far above SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the ranging within 1.1247 resistance and 1.1108 support levels.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bullish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.08 20:18
Setup for EUR/USD by Barclays (adapted from the article)
EUR/USD: "We have turned bearish against resistance in the 1.1260/90 area and look for a move towards former range highs near 1.1060. A break below 1.1060 would signal an end to the corrective bounce off 1.0525 and further downside towards 1.0780."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.09 10:06
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Industrial Production and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-09 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[EUR - German Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
=========="In December 2015,production in industry was down 1.2% from the previous month on a price, seasonally and working day adjusted basis according to provisional data of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In November 2015, the corrected figure shows a decreased of 0.1% (primary –0.3%) from October 2015.
In December 2015, production in industry excluding energy and construction was down by 1.1%. Within industry, the production of capital goods decreased by 2.6% and the production of consumer goods by 1.4%. The production of intermediate goods showed an increased 0.8% .Energy production fell by 3.0% in December 2015 and the production in construction decreased by 0.2%."
==========
EURUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by German Industrial Production news event :
Hello guys
follow this link, it is the interest rate of differents countrys,
http://pigbonds.info/
Follow deutsland 10 years, 0.23% today, and USA 10 year 1.74% today.
Both interest rate are falling, but usa interest rate is falling faster than the german
As a result, the dollar is weaken, the euro strenghten, and EURUSD is increasing
look like a war of monney, the cheaspest money obtain contracts
9/ 2 /2016 14 h 37 GTM + 1 H An image :
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bullish within key reversal levels waiting for breakdown or breakout for the trend to be continuing
H4 price is on primary bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary correction with the ranging to be started within the primary bullish condition, and Chinkou Span line is near above the price and ready to cross it to below for the possible breadown.
If H4 price will break 1.1162 support level on close H4 bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction will be started with the good possibility to the reversal of intra-day price movement to the primary bearish market condition.
If H4 price will break 1.1337 resistance level so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.10 16:46
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Fed Chair Yellen Speech and 49 pips price movement
2016-02-10 15:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]
[USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech] = on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington DC.
=========="The Committee is continuing its policy of reinvesting proceeds from maturing Treasury securities and principal payments from agency debt and mortgage-backed securities. As highlighted in the December statement, the FOMC anticipates continuing this policy "until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way." Maintaining our sizable holdings of longer-term securities should help maintain accommodative financial conditions and reduce the risk that we might need to return the federal funds rate target to the effective lower bound in response to future adverse shocks."
==========
EURUSD M5: 49 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
...
If H4 price will break 1.1162 support level on close H4 bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction will be started with the good possibility to the reversal of intra-day price movement to the primary bearish market condition.
If H4 price will break 1.1337 resistance level so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
H4 price is testing 1.1337 resistance for now with 1.1354 target to re-enter:
There will be two significant news evcents today: Unemployment Claims at 13:30 GMT and Fed Chair Janet Yellen Speech at 15:00 GMT time so I hope we will be able to see good price movement today on the way to breakout or breakdown.