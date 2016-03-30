Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 28.02 - 06.03: the secondary correction with the possible bearish reversal
Daily price is on primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction to be started in the middle of February this year: the price broke key support level for the local downtrend and stopped near Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
Chinkou Span line is located above the price to be ready to crossed to from above for the good possible breakdown, and Absolute Strange indicator is evaluating the price movement as the secondary correction with possible bearish reversal.
If D1 price will break 1.0777 support level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If D1 price will break 1.1192 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : correctionTREND : correction to the bearish reversal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 09:45
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Turn to Bearish
Daily price was moved to be below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0911 support level with symmetric triangle pattern to be formed for direction.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 11:23
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-29 10:00 GMT | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - CPI Flash Estimate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be -0.2% in February 2016, down from 0.3% in January, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union."
==========
EURUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 16:28
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Pending Home Sales and 23 pips price movement
2016-02-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - Pending Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Pending Home Sales] = Change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction, excluding new construction.
==========
"The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, declined 2.5 percent to 106.0 in January from an upwardly revised 108.7 in December but is still 1.4 percent above January 2015 (104.5). Although the index has increased year-over-year for 17 consecutive months, last month’s annual gain was the second smallest (September 2014 at 1.2 percent) during the timeframe."
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says a myriad of reasons likely contributed to January contract signings subsiding in most of the country. "While January’s blizzard possibly caused some of the pullback in the Northeast, the recent acceleration in home prices and minimal inventory throughout the country appears to be the primary obstacle holding back would-be buyers,” he said. “Additionally, some buyers could be waiting for a hike in listings come springtime."
==========
EURUSD M5: 23 pips price movement by Pending Home Sales news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.01 07:59
Technical Intra-Day Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bearish to 1.0800 psy target
Intra-day price was moved to be below 100 SMA/200 SMA area for the primary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0858 support level for the ranging bearish condition to be started.
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.03 08:44
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bearish Ranging.
The intra-day price (H4) broke 200 period SMA/100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition. The price is started to be ranging within 1.0825 support level and 1.0880 resistance level.
The intra-day price (H4) broke 200 period SMA/100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition. The price is started to be ranging within 1.0825 support level and 1.0880 resistance level.
Intra-day price (H4 timeframe) is breaking 1.0880 resistance to above on open bar (as this is dynamic resistance level so this 1.0880 is 1.0876 for now). The next target for breakout is 1.0948, and if the price breaks this level to above - the reversal of the price movement to from the primary bearish to the primary bullish condition will be started.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.03 16:00
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Jobless Claims and 22 pips range price movement
2016-03-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
=========="A day before the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended February 27th.
The report said initial jobless claims rose to 278,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 272,000."
==========
EURUSD M5: 22 pips range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.04 09:37Trading News Events: Non-Farm Employment Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
With the U.S. economy approaching ‘full-employment,’ signs of sticky wage growth may encourage the FOMC to implement higher borrowing-costs over the coming months as Chair Janet Yellen remains confident in achieving the 2% inflation-target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, waning business confidence accompanied by fears of a slowing recovery may drag on hiring, and a dismal NFP report may produce increased headwinds for the dollar as market participants push out bets for the next Fed rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Climbs 195K+ Accompanied by Sticky Wage Growth
Bearish USD Trade: U.S Employment Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
- Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
Impact that the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report has had on EUR/USD during the previous month
- EUR/USD may continue to consolidate within the 2015
range following the failed run at the October high (1.1494), but the
pair stands at risk of facing near-term headwinds as market participants
anticipate the European Central Bank (ECB) to implement more
non-standard measures at the March 10 interest rate decision.
- Interim Resistance: 1.1510 (50% retracement) to 1.1520 (61.8% expansion)
- Interim Support: Interim Support: 1.0380 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0410 (61.8% expansion)
EURUSD M5: 133 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.04 11:24
Ahead of NFP: levels for EUR/USD
EUR/USD: rally to possible bullish reversal. This pair on the bearish market condition with the secondary bear market rally: the price is located near and below 200 period SMA inside ascending triangle pattern to be formed for the possible bearish reversal. RSI indicator is estimating the rally to be continuing with the secondary ranging condition.