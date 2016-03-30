Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 12
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.04 14:50
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Non-Farm Employment Change and 68 pips price movement
2016-03-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 242,000 in February, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment gains occurred in health care and social assistance, retail trade, food services and drinking places, and private educational services. Job losses continued in mining."
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EURUSD M5: 68 pips price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event :
This is interesting situation for NFP for now - the price broke 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA to below made 68 pips, after that - price was bounced from 1.0902 support level for breaking 200 SMA/100 SMA to above with the other 115 pips:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.05 07:47
Forex Weekly Outlook March 7-11 (based on the article)
Haruhiko Kuroda and Stephen Poloz speak, rate decision in Canada, New Zealand and the Eurozone and Employment data in the US and Canada. These are the main events on Forex calendar.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.05 09:11
Week Ahead by Crédit Agricole (the article)
What we are watching:
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 06.03 - 13.03: bullish trend near the reversal area to be started
Daily price is on primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is located above Ichimoku cloud within the following key reversal support/resistance lines:
Chinkou Span line is near and above the price for the bullish trend to be continuing, and Absolute Strange indicator is evaluating the price movement as the secondary ranging condition.
If D1 price will break 1.0788 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing with secondary ranging up to 1.0520 level as the next bearish target.
If D1 price will break 1.1067 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.07 07:57
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Ranging on reversal
Daily price is located within 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA waiting for the direction of the trend to be started.
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.07 08:07
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: Ranging bearish
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4247 resistance and 1.3835 support levels.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.08 08:18
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and 11 pips range price movement
2016-03-08 02:42 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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EURUSD M5: 11 pips range price movement by China Trade Balance news event :
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD
EUR/USD: bullish ranging along bearish reversal levels. Intra-day price for this pair was crossed Ichimoku cloud to above for the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish condition: price is ranging along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart; Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging market condition; and Trend Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as the bullish in the near future.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.09 15:19
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: bearish ranging within 1.09/1.10 levels for direction. Intra-day H4 price is located near and below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging within 23.6% Fibo resistance level at 1.1003 and 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 1.0914.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.