Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 6
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.30 09:20
Forex Weekly Outlook February 1-5 (based on the article)
US ISM Manufacturing PMI, rate decision in Australia and the UK, Employment data from New Zealand, Canada and the US, including the all-important NFP release, Mark Carney speaks in London and Trade balance in Canada and the US. These are the main highlights for this week. Here is an outlook on these important events.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.01 16:07
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ISM Manufacturing PMI and 16 pips price movement
2016-02-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
=========="The January PMI® registered 48.2 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage point from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 48 percent. The New Orders Index registered 51.5 percent, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted reading of 48.8 percent in December. The Production Index registered 50.2 percent, 0.3 percentage point higher than the seasonally adjusted December reading of 49.9 percent. The Employment Index registered 45.9 percent, 2.1 percentage points below the seasonally adjusted December reading of 48 percent. Inventories of raw materials registered 43.5 percent, the same reading as in December. The Prices Index registered 33.5 percent, the same reading as in December, indicating lower raw materials prices for the 15th consecutive month. Comments from the panel indicate a mix ranging from strong to soft orders, as eight of our 18 industries report an increase in orders, and seven industries report a decrease in orders."
==========
EURUSD M5: 16 pips price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news event :
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - secondary correction to the possible bearish reversal
H4 price was on the breakout by crossing Ichimoku cloud to above with the bullish reversal: the price broke key resistance level and stopped by 1.0967 resistance for the secondary correction to be started with 1.0864 target. The price is moved withing the following key reversal s/r levels for now:If H4 price will break 1.0869 support level on close H4 bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish condition may eb started with the secondary ranging: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud.
If H4 price will break 1.0788 support level on close H4 bar so the price will be fully reversed to the bearish market condition.
If H4 price will break 1.0967 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
H4 price broke 1.0869 resistance level to above with +49 pips in profit for now :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.03 14:25Trading News Events: US ISM Non-Manufacturing (based on the article)
A slowdown in the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey may produce headwinds for the greenback and spur a near-term rally in EUR/USD as fears of a slowing recovery dampens bets for a Fed rate-hike in the first-half of 2016.
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to implement higher borrowing-costs, mixed data prints coming out of the U.S. may encourage the central bank to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the March 16 interest rate decision as the ongoing slack on the real economy undermines the Fed’s scope to achieve its 2% inflation target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, improved confidence accompanied by the pickup in the housing market may generate pickup in private-sector activity, and a stronger-than-expected ISM print may boost the appeal of the greenback as it reinforces Fed expectations for a consumption-driven recovery in 2016.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish USD Trade: ISM Non-Manufacturing Slips to 55.2 or Lower
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Service-Based Activity Unexpectedly Picks Up
- Need green, five-minute candle following the ISM print to consider a long EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.03 14:48
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and 45 pips price movement
2016-02-01 01:45 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
EURUSD M5: 45 pips price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event :
If H4 price will break 1.0869 support level on close H4 bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish condition may eb started with the secondary ranging: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud.
If H4 price will break 1.0788 support level on close H4 bar so the price will be fully reversed to the bearish market condition.
If H4 price will break 1.0967 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
This is +222 pips in profit for now:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.04 09:28
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 57 pips price movement
2016-02-04 08:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = ECB President Mario Draghi speaks at the Deutsche Bundesbank's Marjolin Lecture, in Frankfurt.
==========
"So even in the face of common global shocks, central banks have the ability to deliver their mandates. But in the euro area, that requires a different monetary policy response than for others. That is because we also face a second set of challenges that are largely specific to us. They result from our institutional structure: conducting monetary policy in a segmented banking and capital market, and without a single area-wide fiscal authority as a counterpart. There are two types of challenges in particular that emerge from this."
"There are forces in the global economy today that are conspiring to hold inflation down. Those forces might cause inflation to return more slowly to our objective. But there is no reason why they should lead to a permanently lower inflation rate."
"What matters is that central banks act within their mandates to fulfill their mandates. In the euro area, that might create different challenges than it does in other jurisdictions. But those challenges can be mitigated. They do not justify inaction."
==========
EURUSD M5: 57 pips price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.05 09:25
Technical Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bullish. Major resistance at 1.1238, waiting for breakout or correction.
GBP/USD: Neutral: Closing above 1.4667 would indicate the bullish phase to be started.
AUD/USD: Bullish: Target a move to 0.7242 to continuing with bullish trend.
NZD/USD: Bullish: Target a move to 0.6746 for bullish to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.05 10:55Trading News Events: Non-Farm Employment Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to implement higher borrowing-costs over the coming months, the disinflationary environment across the major industrialized economies may keep the Fed on the sidelines for most of the year as central bank officials look for greater evidence of achieving the 2% target for price growth.
However, the persistent slack in private-sector consumption paired with the rise in planned job-cuts may drag on employment, and a soft labor report along with a marked slowdown in wage growth may spark a further depreciation in the dollar as market participants push out bets for the next Fed rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Climbs 190K+, Hourly Earnings Highlight Sticky Wage Growth
Bearish USD Trade: U.S Employment Report Fails to Meet Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
December 2015 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls
- Even though the diverging paths for monetary policy
casts a long-term bearish outlook for EUR/USD, the pair may test the
broad range from the previous year as it appears to be breaking out of
the downward trend carried over from the end of 2014; will keep a close
eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it approaches overbought
territory, with a break above 70 highlighting the risk for a further
advance in the exchange rate.
- Interim Resistance: 1.1510 (50% retracement) to 1.1520 (61.8% expansion)
- Interim Support: Interim Support: 1.0380 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0410 (61.8% expansion)
EURUSD M5: 57 pips price movement by USD - U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
EURUSD M5: 133 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event: