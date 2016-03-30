Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 13
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.10 12:15
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Trade Balance and 13 pips range price movement
2016-03-10 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
=========="The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 13.6 billion euros in January 2016. In January 2015, the surplus amounted to +15.9 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 18.9 billion euros in January 2016."
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EURUSD M5: 13 pips range price movement by German Trade Balance news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.10 14:20
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Central Bank Minimum Bid Rate and 131 pips price movement
2016-03-10 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
"At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions:
(1) The interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem will be decreased by 5 basis points to 0.00%, starting from the operation to be settled on 16 March 2016.
(2) The interest rate on the marginal lending facility will be decreased by 5 basis points to 0.25%, with effect from 16 March 2016.
(3) The interest rate on the deposit facility will be decreased by 10 basis points to -0.40%, with effect from 16 March 2016."
==========
EURUSD M5: 131 pips price movement by European Central Bank Minimum Bid Rate news event :
EUR/USD: End Of Week Technicals - Bullish Reversal
Daily price broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA area yesterday for the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition:
If the price breaks Fibo support level at 1.0821 so the daily bearish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks Fibo resistance level at 1.1217 to above on close daily bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullishTREND : ranging
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.12 09:36
3 Main Themes To Watch In Next Week FOMC - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (the article)
Three main themes at the March FOMC meeting.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.14 10:44
EUR/USD: We maintains a long EUR/USD from 1.1140 targeting a move to 1.1370, with a stop at 1.1058 - Credit Suisse (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.14 16:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone Industrial Production and 14 pips price movement
2016-03-14 10:00 GMT | [EUR - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
=========="In January 2016 compared with December 2015, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 2.1% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.7% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2015 industrial production fell by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.6 in the EU28."
==========
EURUSD M5: 14 pips price movement by Euro-Zone Industrial Production news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.15 07:36
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: bounced from 1.1217 for intra-day correction
H4 price is located above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction: the price was bounced from 1.1217 resistance level to start to be ranging above 200 SMA bullish area.
RSI indicator is estimating the bullish ranging to be continuing.
The price is ranging within the following breakout/breakdown levels before U.S. Retail Sales news event:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.15 13:54
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Advance Retail Sales and 14 pips range price movement
2016-03-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
EURUSD M5: 14 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.16 13:41
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and 20 pips price movement
2016-03-16 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.0 percent before seasonal adjustment."
==========
EURUSD M5: 20 pips price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event :