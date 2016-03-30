Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 3
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EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - intra-day bearish breakdown
M5 price is located below SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and below SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) for the bearish breakdown with the crossing Fibo support level at 1.0851 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing, RSI indicator is estimating the bearish market condition in the near future for this timeframe.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : breakdown
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.13 14:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - China CGAC Trade Balance and 67 pips price movement for majors
2016-01-13 02:00 GMT | [CNY - CGAC Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CGAC Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month. Export demand/currency demand are directly linked with each other: foreigners buy the domestic currency to pay for the exports.
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EURUSD M5: 14 pips price movement by CNY - CGAC Trade Balance news event :
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GBPUSD M5: 11 pips price movement by CNY - CGAC Trade Balance news event :
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USDJPY M5: 31 pips price movement by CNY - CGAC Trade Balance news event :
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USDCHF M5: 11 pips price movement by CNY - CGAC Trade Balance news event :
D1 price is on bearish ranging condition located inside Ichimoku cloud waiting for direction:
If the price will break 1.0710 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing with 1.0522 target to re-enter.
If the price will break 1.1059 resistance level so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
TREND : waiting for direction
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging near 100 SMA/200 SMA area for direction of the trend
M30 price is located near and above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) for th bullish ranging market codition waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown. Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bullish condition to be in the near future for example.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
The FED is reducing his BASE at the same pace the SP500 is falling,
It seem the sp500 is correlated with the base with a delay in time, see the link.
Does anyone have information about base, and a correlation with the sp500 ?
see here base and sp500
Both USD and EUR are falling at the same pace, not for the same reason, EUR because of the Europeen QE, USD for some unkown reason,
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.15 15:10
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Core Retail Sales and 64 pips price movement
2016-01-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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EURUSD M5: 64 pips price movement by USD - Core Retail Sales news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.16 09:22
What we’re watching (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.16 09:37Forex Weekly Outlook January 18-22 (based on the article)
The fall in Chinese stock markets and the yuan devaluation intertwined with the crash in oil prices and currencies certainly felt it. AUD, CAD and GBP reached new multi-year lows against the dollar while the latter fell against the safe haven euro and yen. US data was not convincing and the chances of another rate hike coming in March have fallen. Yen and euro crosses have made big moves.
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD
H4 price is bullish market condition for the ranging near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the birtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
Chinkou Span line is located near the price to be ready for breakout or breakdown, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition in the near future.
If H4 price will break 1.0804 support level on close H4 bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If H4 price will break 1.0984 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : waiting to break the levelsTREND : ranging