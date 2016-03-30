Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 16
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.26 11:23
Forex Weekly Outlook Mar 28- Apr 1 (based on the article)
The US dollar managed to claw back some of its previous losses on the week leading to Easter. US CB Consumer Confidence, Janet Yellen’s speech, and the buildup to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report all stand out. These are the important events on forex calendar.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.28 09:12
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: ranging within 1.10/1.13 area for direction
H4 price is located near and above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within 1.1057 support level and 1.1342 resistance level.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary ranging to be continuing.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.28 14:51
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures and 12 pips price movement
2016-03-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core PCE Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core PCE Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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EURUSD M5: 12 pips price movement by U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - rally to the bullish reversal
M5 price is located near and below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA): the price is on local uptrend as the bear market rally crossed 1.1193 support level together with 100 SMA to above for the ranging market condition with the possible reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.29 17:59
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Fed Chair Yellen Speech and 14 pips price movement
2016-03-29 17:30 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]
[USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech] = "Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" speech at the Economic Club of New York luncheon.
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EURUSD M5: 14 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - rally to the bullish reversal
The price broke 1.1200 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal: price was bounced from 1.1270 resistance for the ranging condition to be started. So, it was bullish breakout with the reversal. And of you placed buy stop pending order at 1.1200 so we can get +70 pips in profit for now.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.29 21:17
"The FOMC left the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged in January and March, in large part reflecting the changes in baseline conditions that I noted earlier. In particular, developments abroad imply that meeting our objectives for employment and inflation will likely require a somewhat lower path for the federal funds rate than was anticipated in December.
Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy. This caution is especially warranted because, with the federal funds rate so low, the FOMC's ability to use conventional monetary policy to respond to economic disturbances is asymmetric. If economic conditions were to strengthen considerably more than currently expected, the FOMC could readily raise its target range for the federal funds rate to stabilize the economy. By contrast, if the expansion was to falter or if inflation was to remain stubbornly low, the FOMC would be able to provide only a modest degree of additional stimulus by cutting the federal funds rate back to near zero.9One must be careful, however, not to overstate the asymmetries affecting monetary policy at the moment. Even if the federal funds rate were to return to near zero, the FOMC would still have considerable scope to provide additional accommodation. In particular, we could use the approaches that we and other central banks successfully employed in the wake of the financial crisis to put additional downward pressure on long-term interest rates and so support the economy--specifically, forward guidance about the future path of the federal funds rate and increases in the size or duration of our holdings of long-term securities. While these tools may entail some risks and costs that do not apply to the federal funds rate, we used them effectively to strengthen the recovery from the Great Recession, and we would do so again if needed."
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14 pips price movement for EURUSD was immediate effect after Fed Chair Yellen Speech. The medium term situation related to this Speech after publishing it on Federal Reserve website are the following:
1. EURUSD M5: 82 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
2. GBPUSD M5: 106 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
3. USDJPY M5: 55 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
4. GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: 1,406 pips price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event :
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.30 08:36
Quick Technical Overview for EUR/USD: bullish breakout with 1.1342 as the target
EUR/USD: bullish breakout. Intra-day H4 price is on bullish breakout located to be above Ichimoku cloud: price is breaking 1.1302 resistance level to above for the breakout to be continuing with 1.1342 as the next bullish nearest target.
There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/USD price movement for the week:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.30 15:22EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and 29 pips range price movement
2016-03-30 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
=========="Private-sector employment increased by 200,000 from February to March, on a seasonally adjusted basis."
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EURUSD M5: 29 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event :
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.30 18:50
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD)
EUR/USD: ranging below 50.0% Fibo support level. This pair on intra-day H4 price is located to be above 100/200 period SMA for the bullish market condition. The price was on bullish breakout, and it is started to be ranging within Fibo resistance level at 1.1364 and 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.1254.
GOLD (XAU/USD): ranging on reversal. Intra-day H4 price is located near and below 100/200 SMA ranging area waiting for direction: price is ranging within the following key reversal s/r levels:
RSI indicator is estinating the bearish trend to be started.