Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 15
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.19 07:26
Weekly Outlook: 2016, March 20 - 27 (based on the article)
German Ifo Business Climate and Economic Sentiment, Inflation data from the UK, US durable goods orders, Unemployment claims and GDP data. These are the main events on forex calendar.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.19 09:30
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD and GOLD (based on the article)
US Dollar - "The S&P 500 and other risk-oriented markets have extended a multi-week climb; but the fundamental backdrop to support the move is more than porous. Abrupt market moves are more likely to align to risk aversion; and the Greenback is likely to revert to a more responsive haven status. Risk or data moves this week however will be tempered somewhat by holiday trading conditions as March 25 is Good Friday for many markets."
EUR/USD - "Next week is devoid of high-importance news events out of Europe, but there are numerous medium and low-importance announcements on the docket. The highlights are German data on Tuesday, both the IFO and the German Zew Survey, while Wednesday brings consumer confidence numbers and Thursday brings PMI’s for the Euro-Zone, France and Germany. Each of these could be market moving, but given that much of this data was compiled before the announcement of Mr. Draghi, expect down-side prints to be somewhat muted while top-side data gets accentuated by markets."
GBP/USD - "In turn, a slew of positive U.K. data prints accompanied by waning U.S. interest-rate expectations may fuel a further short-squeeze in GBP/USD as there appears to be a shift in market positioning."
AUD/USD - "The correlation between the currency and the S&P 500 stock index – a benchmark for market-wide risk trends – remains elevated at 0.92 on rolling 20-day studies. Alternatively, upbeat outcomes may yield the opposite dynamic."
NZD/USD - "Considering the upcoming data, NZD/USD may continue to advance into the December high (0.6882), and the key developments coming out of New Zealand’s construction, retail spending and business services could make up for the drop in Dairy exports. If the New Zealand economy remains stable at the same time that the U.S. Dollar goes without a bid, we could soon move closer to 0.7000."
GOLD (XAU/USD) - "From a technical standpoint, gold is trading at some tricky levels as the pair struggles to solidify a break above a parallel extending off the 2015 October high as momentum continues to hold below the 70-threshold. The risk remains for a pullback in price with interim support eyed at 1246/50 backed by soft support at 1225 & our bullish invalidation level at 1194. We’ll be looking for move lower towards these levels to offer favorable long-entries with a breach of the highs targeting the 2015 high-week close backed at 1294 closely by the 2015 high-day close at 1301. Subsequent topside targets are eyed at the 2014 high week reversal close at 1293."
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 20.03 - 27.03: ranging within key bullish resistance and key bearish reversal support levels
Daily price is located to be above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition: price was bounced from 1.1376 resistance level for the secondary ranging to be started within the following key support/resistance levels:
Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging condition, Trend Strength indicator is estimating the bullish trend, and Absolute Strange indicator is evaluating the ranging bullish market condition to be continuing in the near future.
If D1 price will break 1.1057 support level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If D1 price will break 1.1376 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : ranging bullishTREND : bullish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.22 20:55
Technical Setups for EUR/USD by Barclays (based on the article)
EUR/USD: daily correction to possible bearish reversal
Daily price is located above 200-day SMA for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction: the price is on local downtrend within the primary bullish with 1.1145 as the nearest target and 1.1057 as the key bearish reversal target.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary correction to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 11:20Trading the News: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (based on the article)
A 3.0% contraction in orders for U.S. Durable Goods may hamper the near-term advance in the greenback and spur a rebound in EUR/USD should the data print undermine Fed expectations for a ‘consumer-led’ recovery in 2016.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
A slowdown in private-sector consumption, one of the leading drivers of growth and inflation, may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further delay the normalization cycle as the weakening outlook for the global economy derails hopes for a stronger recovery.
How To Trade This Event RiskBearish USD Trade: Demand for Large-Ticket Items Decline 3.0% or Greater
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Durable Goods Orders Exceed Market Forecast
- Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD.
- If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 13:58
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Durable Goods Orders and 10 pips range price movement
2016-03-24 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.25 08:43
EUR/USD - Long-Term Forecast: more bearish in a long-term for 0.95 target at year-end
Morgan Stanley made a long-term forecast concerbning the price movement for EUR.USD pair related to the end of this year:
So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for EURUSD.
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EURUSD
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition located to be below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA area with the secondary ranging within 1.1713 key bullish reversal resistance level and 1.0516 key bearish support level.
Most likely scenario:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.25 09:29
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: French Gross Domestic Product and 8 pips price movement
2016-03-25 07:45 GMT | [EUR - French GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - French GDP] = The Gross Domestic Product is a comprehensive measure of a France's overall production and consumption of goods and services.
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EURUSD M5: 8 pips price movement by French Gross Domestic Product news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.25 14:18
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Gross Domestic Product and 10 pips range price movement
2016-03-25 12:30 GMT | [USD - Final GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Final GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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"Real gross domestic product -- the value of the goods and services produced by the nation's economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production, adjusted for price changes -- increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent."
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.26 10:59
EUR/USD: Stuck In Range; Focus On Next Week's NFP - The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (based on the article)
EUR/USD: correction to bearish reversal. Daily price is on the secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: the price is located near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks 1.1143 key support level on the daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started with the secondary ranging: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud. If the price breaks 1.1342 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready to break it to below for the good possible bearish breakdown.
There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/USD price movement for the week: