Forex calendar, how does it work, what it is exaclty?
The numbers?
- actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (the price is moved in the direction of the currency, for example, if good for EUR so this is uptrend for EUR/USD, if good for CAD so this is downtrend for USD/CAD), or
- actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency.
More information - read this thread (with links and video): All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
For example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.17 16:54
For traders
MT5 user interface
- If you can't view the calendar tab, probably it's a choice a your broker :
- New Video : How to delete Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to disable Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to export Calendar Events ?
- New Video : How to show only selected Calendar Events on a chart ?
- Main documentation for using the tab, can be found here.
Analysis
- What is Fundamental Analysis and how use MT5 for that.
- What are the events and the available indicators in calendar tab?
For developers
- A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
- Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
- A very good article to learn how to use this site.
- For a general overview of changements and improvements in MT5 plateform, read MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- Probably the biggest revolution is in management of trades : Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
- Vidéo : You can now change your stoploss/takeprofit by mouse directly on the chart.
- What is "trading on closed bar" ?
- About Signals : a mini-faq by newdigital, and some interesting information from his experience.
- Your first Expert Advisor ? Do you know you can create automated trading without programming ?
- Metaquotes has too his own Cloud network to help optimize your trading strategy. You have also plenty possibilities to backtesting a strategy.
- Vidéo : How to change period (timeframe) of current chart ? MT5 have many more available timeframes. (another method to do it).
- You want to try manual trading, but you don't even an idea how ? A very good system to begin.
- If you are using Linux, it'is possible to use MT5, but with some limitations.
For developpers.
- If you want to begin to programming with MT5, here is good step-by-step guide.
- If you come from MQL4, this article is a must.
- A very good and easy to understand article about use of arrays.
- Big news with MT5 is possibility to use OOP (Object Oriented Programming), specially we have now a Standard Library : great feature !
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
I took few events from forex factory calendar to show what i confuses me exactly
|Date
|5:55am
|Currency
|Impact
|Detail
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Graph
|SunDec 20
|4:00pm
|NZD
|Westpac Consumer Sentiment
|110.7
|106.0
|4:45pm
|NZD
|Visitor Arrivals m/m
|3.9%
|0.4%
|TueDec 22
|2:00am
|CHF
|Trade Balance
|3.14B
|3.82B
|4.09B
|EUR
|GfK German Consumer Climate
|9.4
|9.3
|9.3
|8:55am
|EUR
|Belgian NBB Business Climate
|-1.4
|-4.0
|-3.9
|9:00am
|USD
|HPI m/m
|0.5%
|0.4%
|0.7%
|10:00am
|USD
|Existing Home Sales
|4.76M
|5.32M
|5.32M
|USD
|Richmond Manufacturing Index
|6
|-1
|-3
|4:45pm
|NZD
|Trade Balance
|-779M
|-812M
|-905M
|4:30am
|GBP
|Current Account
|-17.5B
|-21.3B
|-17.5B
Below the Actual forecast and previous there are numbers like
-779M or -17.5B or just 6 or -1 and even percentages 0.5%.
Some numbers are color green, some red and most black.
What do they mean?
Event: Trade Balance
What do you as a trader read from this and what do you think will happen with NZD related couples and when does this what will happen, going to happen exatcly?
Will it be 4:45PM or it could even be 6:00PM ?
Edit: Somewhy that table lost it's graphical objects after i posted the comment.
Full calendar can be seen here:http://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php
Well ... just an example with NZD - Trade Balance :
NZD/USD Fundamentals - Overseas Merchandise Trade and 8 pips price movement
2014-12-22 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
- past data is -905M
- forecast data is -812M
- actual data is -779M
according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month. Export demand and currency demand are directly linked because foreigners must buy the domestic currency to pay for the nation's exports. Export demand also impacts production and prices at domestic manufacturers.
==========
NZDUSD M5: 8 pips range price movement by NZD - Trade Balance news event :
As you see from the chart above - it was the local uptrend with 8 pios, right? Why? Because -779M is more than -812M forecasting value:
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
Data taken
2014-12-22: you can see it in calendar
21:45 GMT: you can see it in calendar - just set the time in proper way:
past data and actual data: you can see it in calendar but those data are from official sources. means - the calendar (any one) is taking those data from the governmental official websites. This is the source for New Zealand Trade Balance (past data and actual data): Statistics NZ by New Zealand Government.
forecast data: those data are forecasted by the following experts:
- analysts who are creating the calendar, or
- official forecasting by the governments or by consensus (for example, forecasts for NFP are official ones or consensus).
Description of the events and what do they mean: metatrader5.com website - Macroeconomic Indicators
As we are using GMT time to watch the news events, broker (your Metatrader time) to trade, and local time to live so there are some indicators which make our life easy in this case:
- Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5: displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT.
- Clock v 1.3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4: displays local time, server/broker/Metatrader time, GMT time and more.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello everyone!
Here are forex calendars:
http://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php
http://www.admiralmarkets.ee/analytics/forex-calendar
Admiralmarkets one is my broker's.
First question, should i use my broker's calendar or forex factory one is just fine?
second question and most important one
what does those numbers mean below the Actual, Forecast and Previous in forexfactory.com/calendar.php?
How does anything affect prices?
Thank you!