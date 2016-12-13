Forex calendar, how does it work, what it is exaclty? - page 2
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Many traders are not trading by MT5 but they are using MT5 for technical analysis and to watch news events/calendar (because economic calendar is integrated in MT5):
That's all news
There are a lot of different factors. And basicly - the price movement can not be predicted before actual data for news event is released.
But there are something which we can understand:
I mean: some news event is high impacted one by definition. Example, Trade Balance is high impacted news event (in the theory, at least - it should be). Why? Because this is Trade Balance. Same with Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and so on. If those events are not moving the price a alot (if the price is not moved a lot during some particular high impacted news event release) so many analysts are asking "why?", and we may see many articles on internet about it after that. So, usually - it should move the price a lot (if high impacted).
Previous is last report figures
Forecast means expected report
and actual is awaiting and when the time runs above then you will see actual figure, Actual is recently report if this will high, you will see effect on that unit
Sorry for commenting for this old post.
I've been working with neural networks and I got some few more question about forex calendar ( forexfactory.com calendar because of how simple it is to get its data just by using URLDownloadToFile function and then parsing html. )
I'm trying to do is to simulate calendar.
For example if I would look back into the past and treat that particular time I chose in past as present, what would I see?
Lets look at 12.9.2016 and imagine that the time would currently be 7:00PM (GMT+4:00, DST off, am/pm)
http://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php?day=dec9.2016
we have 3 USD news announced.
In what time period is Actual announced, is it always on that same hour or even in minute?
How much the time can vary?
Could they even move the news an hour or more forward/backwards and change the calendar table?
When looking at previous row, we'll see the yellow arrow in some saying 'revised from *some value*'
( I had to drew a mouse icon there because my screen capture didn't include it in it. Sorry for the horrible drawing )
Does the revised mean corrected then and if so, when do the change this value usually?
It can be important for simulation because it has to be realistic to the actually present as possible so neural network could do their best in real time.
Often they color Actual if good then green if bad then red but they also color previous like that and they sometimes leave actual uncolored even if the currency is either good or bad and should be colored.
Is there a meaning behind uncolored Actual numbers and should I follow the colors instead of numbers? ( It would be very very easy to get data from html and it would be really easy to represent that data to neural networks )
Thank you all!