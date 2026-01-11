Indonesian Member - page 396
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello sesepuh numpang tnya, saya baru banget mau copytrade dri mql5, tadinya saya mau copytrade pake fbs, tapi byk yg rekomen pake mql5 saja. ada saran atau cara copy trade di mql5? terima kasih sebelumnya
baca ini gan
Rules of Using the Signals Service
I. General
Every Provider can set up several Signals, subject to the following rule: "One trading account - one Signal".
II. Signals Providers
III. Setting Up a Signal and a Relevant Subscription
IV. Subscription to Signals
Trading account specified during Subscription cannot be changed later on. New subscription should be created to use another trading account.
V. Payments
The used coupon is not restored if the Subscription is canceled.
VI. Possible Risks and Disclaimer
VII. Termination of Service without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use
According to the provisions of MQL5.com Signals Service Terms of Use Agreement, MQL5 Ltd reserves the right to permanently terminate the service and the Agreement without prior notice, resulting in immediate and permanent account block in case your actions seriously violate the Rules, according to MQL5 Ltd.
Below are the examples of serious MQL5.com Signals Service Terms of Use Agreement violations:
Siap Guru, dalam proses belajar, Mohon Bimbingan & Support nya
wow.. impressive results nice.. few months ago one of my Indonesian friend was posting his trading history like this here on same thread.. hope he is doing well
dan turun lagi nasdaq 100 - manis nyaaaaa .. yg tanya saya Atu masuk sama saya atu ikut dari bbm di sell nya boleh di lepaskan cut profit aja
disini ada group whatsapp nya ga ya? saya baru belajar dan ingin join
thanks and hope ur friend doing fine
Yes..thanks for responding to my post,
Actually i was talking about this friend who brought me here to this supportive community =>> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1225113
I learned a lot from him. i will talk with him soon near future.
Yes..thanks for responding to my post,
Actually i was talking about this friend who brought me here to this supportive community =>> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1225113
I learned a lot from him. i will talk with him soon near future.
He is Chancellor here :D