Indonesian Member - page 399
Mantap Mas Bro ...
Pair Euro ikutan sodaranya, pair GBP, ngga divergence tp ikut turun, takut naik kali, wkwkk
iya tuh perlu disiasatin untuk cari untung ,,, hehe
Mantap Sam Rambo...
UJ msh naik, ada kemungkinan divergence, siap2 sell Om..
Aussie, karena news pagi jadi sedikit turun, tp divergence sdh terbentuk, cari peluang buy..
# Lagi belajar ngamatin convergence/ divergence, sambil ngopi, hehe..
karena pergerakan market yang terus senantiasa berubah... mau ngga mau ... baik pro maupun yang newbe semuanya harus terus belajar ... biar tidak kesenggol truck MC..... kwkwkw
sambil nunggu london open sebagai musisi dan traders pasti kita suka lihat ini,,, hehe pasti membuat semangat dan santai Broo....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf4WiW3Sijw
Dadi pingin di pijitin...hahaa...
Ok, belajar sabar juga, nunggu bus di terminal..
Aussie mulai naik, bs nembus level 0.711xx ngga ya..
# We are the Champion, biar semangat, pas binggit Sam, wkwk
Krn Euro turun, Aussie naik, EA jd terjun dh...
Klo Aussie nembus level 0.711xx, EA bs breakdown nih, udh di ambang pintu... tunggu bouncing dulu pas di atas, sell EA, gitu kali ya Mas Bro...
Ini lebih semangat lg Sam, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsVPDGcGLf8
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..
somebody help me... tolong minta pendapatnya. saya kirim gambar ya. I sent a picture... maybe someone can help me.
somebody help me... tolong minta pendapatnya. saya kirim gambar ya. I sent a picture... maybe someone can help me.
udh dijawab mba sm om Moderatornya:
It means that the signal checking machine discovered that your trading account was used as a signal or you used this account to subscribe to the signal.
You need to use the other trading account to create the signal.
Masih bingung, wkwk : https://www.fxstreet.web.id/news/analisis-teknis-aud-usd-upaya-breakout-digagalkan-oleh-data-aussie-yang-lemah-201903040200
oh .. I am sorry that there is no notification for chatting in this forum like messanger :
That person who create signal was deleted the account. maybe because the subscriber?
entahlah tak pandai bercakap bahasa inggris aku wkwkw, btw apakah mungkin masih nyangkut di sistemnya ya? padahal sudah dihapus?
intinya disarankan pake akun lain mba yang belum pernah subscribe/ langganan signal, jd dicoba aja pake akun lain.. Gitu kali mba..