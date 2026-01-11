Indonesian Member - page 395
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
harga ud sampe ke tp1 bida bbrp pip doang jadi syukur aku lepas bagian yg banyak dan biarain 10% jln ke tp 2 jgn lupa mampir yaaa ...
nazdaq 100 is the same as its predictions from the price of 700 ++ starting going to its destination. only for sodara sodara I give you the account
p
wow.. impressive results nice.. few months ago one of my Indonesian friend was posting his trading history like this here on same thread.. hope he is doing well
Ayo digoyang lagi.. :)
Mantap benar Guru
Mantap benar Guru
Kamu pasti bisa...
Siap Guru, dalam proses belajar, Mohon Bimbingan & Support nya
terima kasih infonya... yang sering sering ya .. hehe .. salam kenal
Pagi semuaa....
Setelah bongkar2 gudang senjata om Rambo, lumayan jg pagi2 buat sarapan, hehe..
Joget Om..... wkwkk
Siang semuanya saya baru belajar,..mohon share ilmunya
Siang Mas Arie, ilmunya ada di halaman2 depan, wkwkk...
Selamat gabung, para master di sini baik hati, banyak yang di share di depan, di baca2 aja.. Moga sukses..