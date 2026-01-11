Indonesian Member - page 395

New comment
 
Mohon bantuanya saya masih gaftek
 
aj.trader:

harga ud sampe ke tp1 bida bbrp pip doang jadi syukur aku lepas bagian yg banyak dan biarain 10% jln ke tp 2 jgn lupa mampir yaaa ...

Ayo digoyang lagi.. :)
 
aj.trader :

nazdaq 100 is the same as its predictions from the price of 700 ++ starting going to its destination. only for sodara sodara I give you the account 

p

wow.. impressive results nice.. few months ago one of my Indonesian friend was posting his trading history like this here on same thread..  hope he is doing well 

 
nelayan79:
Ayo digoyang lagi.. :)

Mantap benar Guru

 
Hendy Prasetyo:

Mantap benar Guru

Kamu pasti bisa...
 
nelayan79:
Kamu pasti bisa...

Siap Guru, dalam proses belajar, Mohon Bimbingan & Support nya

 
1225113:

terima kasih infonya... yang sering sering ya .. hehe .. salam kenal

Pagi semuaa....

Setelah bongkar2 gudang senjata om Rambo, lumayan jg pagi2 buat sarapan, hehe..


DS 1

 

DS 2

Joget Om..... wkwkk

 
Siang semuanya saya baru belajar,..mohon share ilmunya
 
Arie Haryang Wibowo:
Siang semuanya saya baru belajar,..mohon share ilmunya

Siang Mas Arie, ilmunya ada di halaman2 depan, wkwkk...

Selamat gabung, para master di sini baik hati, banyak yang di share di depan, di baca2 aja.. Moga sukses..

1...388389390391392393394395396397398399400401402...614
New comment