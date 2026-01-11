Indonesian Member - page 311
Wow di apus comment yang soal kasih tau broker ga jelas hihihi... yah sudah goodluck yah semua nya.
Coba cek cnnindonesia yang soal OJK list investasi bodong yah guys.
Ichimoku adalah salah satu pilihan Non-repaint.
Ketika new high/low terjadi, tentu saja, itu bergerak lebih jauh, Jangan meminta Anda melakukan reverse.
Ketika subway terjadi, garis tensan dan kijun tidak bergerak membuat simple non-repaint sampai cross untuk reverse...