Salam kenal semuanya, baru gabung nih di Mql5
Baru tau ada forum utk warga Indonesia.
Salam kenal semuanya....

Merdeka!

 
salam kenal yang baru gabung
:D
 

Banyak jalan menuju Roma dengan 3 indi saja cukup untuk borong Market... kwkwkw

https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=10987349#post10987349


 
Kite tetanggaan mbo. Kalo ane di yunani, deket dengan roma.  Hanya tdk ada byk jalan menuju yunani...  Hahahhaha.... 
 
kalau tidak tahu jalan ke Yu Nani tanya pada Yu Jah, Yu Tatik dan Yu Prapti temen arisan Pasti dianter haha

 
I am sorry for such late reply, at the moment I do not speak bahasa, but I planned to learn next year as we are moving to Indonesia ^^ anyway I am looking for new broker with convenient deposit and withdrawal method that support Indonesia market, could anyone give a list of best brokers with good/fast deposit & withdrawal method for Indonesia market? Thanks alot

 
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.

 
Oops didnt know about that, sorry for causing potential trouble :(
 
Horizontal saya tarik garis harga sesuai dengan posisi terakhir EMA nya saja.

saya entri di EMA200 saja, saat harga koreksi saja.

Saya domisili di Tangerang, ingin belajar cara bermainnya bagaimana ya
