Indonesian Member - page 306
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Baru tau ada forum utk warga Indonesia.
Salam kenal semuanya....
Merdeka!
:D
Banyak jalan menuju Roma dengan 3 indi saja cukup untuk borong Market... kwkwkw
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=10987349#post10987349
Banyak jalan menuju Roma dengan 3 indi saja cukup untuk borong Market... kwkwkw
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=10987349#post10987349
Kite tetanggaan mbo. Kalo ane di yunani, deket dengan roma. Hanya tdk ada byk jalan menuju yunani... Hahahhaha....
kalau tidak tahu jalan ke Yu Nani tanya pada Yu Jah, Yu Tatik dan Yu Prapti temen arisan Pasti dianter haha
yeah you can join but could you speak in Bahasa ? :)
I am sorry for such late reply, at the moment I do not speak bahasa, but I planned to learn next year as we are moving to Indonesia ^^ anyway I am looking for new broker with convenient deposit and withdrawal method that support Indonesia market, could anyone give a list of best brokers with good/fast deposit & withdrawal method for Indonesia market? Thanks alot
I am sorry for such late reply, at the moment I do not speak bahasa, but I planned to learn next year as we are moving to Indonesia ^^ anyway I am looking for new broker with convenient deposit and withdrawal method that support Indonesia market, could anyone give a list of best brokers with good/fast deposit & withdrawal method for Indonesia market? Thanks alot
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Horizontal saya tarik garis harga sesuai dengan posisi terakhir EMA nya saja.
saya entri di EMA200 saja, saat harga koreksi saja.