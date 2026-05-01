Is there any Online chat support? - page 35
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There is no native MetaTrader version for MacOS, i.e. it actually uses the Wine emulator to run on that OS, so everything is fine.
thank you!
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging) 2021.02.02 19:20:20 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20517, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market] 2021.02.02 19:23:40 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20515, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market] 2021.02.02 19:23:59 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20518, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
We tried buffering, increasing trail sl level but it still does not work. Any kind of help would be appriciated. Thanks!
How can I genetically optimize 19 items in MetaTrader 5?
is this what you mean? But you would need a datacentre free to do that many pairs i would guess (hahahaha)
What should i do?please help
i try purchase from mql5 but i have been waiting like 1 hour but the pages said processing ,please wait do not click any button.
What should i do?please help
Yes, you should deposit some fund to your forum profile here.
Hello guys i hav problem Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team how can i fix it
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Your application has been rejected
Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.
Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.
We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.
HOW CAN I SOLVE THIS MESSAGE?