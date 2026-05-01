Is there any Online chat support? - page 35

New comment
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

There is no native MetaTrader version for MacOS, i.e. it actually uses the Wine emulator to run on that OS, so everything is fine.


thank you!

 
Hello guys! Hope you are all okay! I have a issue trying to publish my EA. It displays this massage: 

test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging) 2021.02.02 19:20:20 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20517, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market] 2021.02.02 19:23:40 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20515, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market] 2021.02.02 19:23:59 failed modify #4 sell 0.2 EURUSD sl: 1.20520, tp: 1.20151 -> sl: 1.20518, tp: 1.20151 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]

We tried buffering, increasing trail sl level but it still does not work. Any kind of help would be appriciated. Thanks!

Fix mql5 Errors for mql5 Market Upload (invalid volume, price, stoploss, not enough money)
Fix mql5 Errors for mql5 Market Upload (invalid volume, price, stoploss, not enough money)
  • 2022.11.17
  • www.youtube.com
Complete MT5 Programming Course: https://en.bmtrading.de/mt5-masterclass/Recommended Broker: https://en.bmtrading.de/broker/Free Trading Journal: https://en....
 
How can I genetically optimize 19 items in MetaTrader 5?
 
bk.mirzaie #:
How can I genetically optimize 19 items in MetaTrader 5?

is this what you mean? But you would need a datacentre free to do that many pairs i would guess (hahahaha)

 
i try purchase from mql5 but i have been waiting like 1 hour but the pages said processing ,please wait do not click any button.
What should i do?please help
 
Aliff Azman #:
i try purchase from mql5 but i have been waiting like 1 hour but the pages said processing ,please wait do not click any button.
What should i do?please help
Fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal, and purchase directly from Metatrader by using your forum profile (MQL5 forum profile).
Yes, you should deposit some fund to your forum profile here.
 
Hello guys i hav problem Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team how can i fix it 
 
Drt44 Badr #:
Hello guys i hav problem Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team how can i fix it 
Contact with the service desk. Because we are the users of the forum, and we have nothing to do woth any financial operations and so on.
 
Your application has been rejected

Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.

Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.

We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.


HOW CAN I SOLVE THIS MESSAGE?

 
MT5 Robots #:
Your application has been rejected

Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.

Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.

We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.


HOW CAN I SOLVE THIS MESSAGE?

The rejection likely relates to regional or system restrictions beyond your control.
1...282930313233343536
New comment