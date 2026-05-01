Is there any Online chat support? - page 32

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Can I create a free copy and later change it to premium copy?

 
Uche Okafor #:
Can I create a free copy and later change it to premium copy?

Are you about the Market?
Create free indicator, and change it to paid (for sale later)?
As I as I know (from replies of admins) - it is not recommended.

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Example (machine translation from Russian).

Question:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description

Vladimir Baskakov , 2021.11.12 22:09

I had a popular free indicator, 7000 downloads, 10 reviews, all five stars. Place/rating was 1500.
I changed this indicator from free to paid one. And all the stars were removed. Reviews were removed too. Place/rating became 7500.
...

Reply:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description

Rashid Umarov , 2021.11.13 06:40

The product has no reviews from buyers who paid money for it. Therefore, there are no stars. When buyers show up and leave reviews with stars, then there will be stars on the paid product.

more:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description

Rashid Umarov , 2021.11.13 11:48

There are many who want to increase the rating on a free product, and then put it up for sale with an innocent face.
Anyone who wants to sell is looking for an opportunity. Those who cannot sell are looking for the guilty.

 
Uche Okafor #:
Can I create a free copy and later change it to premium copy?

If you mean a free signal and later change it to a paid signal, no.

Demo signals can only be free and real account signals can only be paid.

 
ServiceDesk can help you.
They are fantastic!
Have always helped me within a day.
[Deleted]  
I have applied to make an account for MQL5 but by mistaken I have uploaded the wrong ID.  My application was rejected. How to update the information and apply again. Please tell me the solution? 
[Deleted]  
Pablo Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro #:
ServiceDesk can help you.
They are fantastic!
Have always helped me within a day.
How to contact with a service desk? Please help
 
Sabir Hussain #:
How to contact with a service desk? Please help
 
yasser6611:
Please there is any online chat support for MQL5 ?
How can I join online chat need some serious guidance please 
 
Pls this developer is not a good person he knows nothing but claims to know I paid him and he takes time to deliver after delivering I test it on strategy tester but could not get the full test then I told him will check in real demo live account he agreed if I noticed any issues he will fix then I paid and now I have test in live demo account ea is useless and not as I said 100% useless I have work with different developers here I have never seen such person pretending to know but he doesn’t I chat him asking him to fix the ea he only read my message replied once that he will check and fix it that I need to pay another amount using USDTTrc20 I refuse  till now he abandoned it I believe he is off to another victim is upto 2 days no word from him I had to delete my review I gave him sincerely he knows nothing just acting like a thirdhttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/mosesngala/feedbacks party  below is his link

Check screenshot below to see his reply after wasting much time when he started updating it I was thinking he is done with the update but his reply was that he just figured out how to update my ea 🤦🏻 Then wasted more 1 day and sent wort update I have lost $40 for nothing my only consign is to ban him because he will do to another person i even saw another bad review from different client on his wall so I believe he knows nothing in programming 
 
Hello i have a problem installing both mt4 or mt5 it asks for a proxy server right away don't even let me have an installation folder and when i type in proxy login it says something went wrong try another time i don't know why this is happening 
is this  a windows thing cause the mt5  and 4 app work fine in my phone 
i have win 7 32 bit 
can u please reply  trading is my full time 
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