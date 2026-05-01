Is there any Online chat support? - page 32
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Can I create a free copy and later change it to premium copy?
Are you about the Market?
Create free indicator, and change it to paid (for sale later)?
As I as I know (from replies of admins) - it is not recommended.
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Example (machine translation from Russian).
Question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description
Vladimir Baskakov , 2021.11.12 22:09I had a popular free indicator, 7000 downloads, 10 reviews, all five stars. Place/rating was 1500.
Reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description
Rashid Umarov , 2021.11.13 06:40
The product has no reviews from buyers who paid money for it. Therefore, there are no stars. When buyers show up and leave reviews with stars, then there will be stars on the paid product.
more:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The rating of products in the Market now takes into account the quality of the description
Rashid Umarov , 2021.11.13 11:48There are many who want to increase the rating on a free product, and then put it up for sale with an innocent face.
Can I create a free copy and later change it to premium copy?
If you mean a free signal and later change it to a paid signal, no.
Demo signals can only be free and real account signals can only be paid.
They are fantastic!
Have always helped me within a day.
ServiceDesk can help you.
They are fantastic!
Have always helped me within a day.
How to contact with a service desk? Please help
Please there is any online chat support for MQL5 ?