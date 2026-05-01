Is there any Online chat support? - page 7
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i have subscribed to signal but it is not copying but previously it worked well. i will attach a screenshot of error. please help
You either haven't enabled trading in your account or haven't enabled the specific symbol in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
For the first case, contact your broker.
Please any help on mql5 vps services? I have rented a vps for 3 months. i rented it yesterday and i think i don't need it any longer. if i end the subscription am i going to receive my money or some part of the money or i will loss all the USD27. Need help.
You will be charged for the whole period, but you can use it in another account by moving it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi
Use the link here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten