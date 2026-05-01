Is there any Online chat support? - page 7

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how to get my e-wallet

 
imdad liaqat:

how to get my e-wallet

Register an account with ePayments.com.

 
Hi I am trying to copy a signal but it is not copying. Previously i copied it successfully. this is the error
 
i have subscribed to signal but it is not copying but previously it worked well. i will attach a screenshot of error. please help
 
Wikum Chathuranga:
i have subscribed to signal but it is not copying but previously it worked well. i will attach a screenshot of error. please help

You either haven't enabled trading in your account or haven't enabled the specific symbol in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

For the first case, contact your broker.

 
Please any help on mql5 vps services? I have rented a vps for 3 months. i rented it yesterday and i think i don't need it any longer. if i end the subscription am i going to receive my money or some part of the money or i will loss all the USD27. Need help. 
 
Bismark Tenkorang:
Please any help on mql5 vps services? I have rented a vps for 3 months. i rented it yesterday and i think i don't need it any longer. if i end the subscription am i going to receive my money or some part of the money or i will loss all the USD27. Need help. 

You will be charged for the whole period, but you can use it in another account by moving it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Hi 

Can anybody tell me what's mql5 support email?
I want them to resend my password because I have deleted it by mistake.
 
Joker JO:
Hi 

Can anybody tell me what's mql5 support email?
I want them to resend my password because I have deleted it by mistake.

Use the link here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
f I am changed my OS from HDD TO SSD it will take new activation?
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