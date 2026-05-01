Is there any Online chat support? - page 11

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Hello,

I would like to have help please. I'm in MT4.

I'm used to subscripte to signals, by I have subscribed to a signal but I don't receidve the copy.

Trader have well launched his trades, but I don't receive copy.

All is well connected, I mean, I have a theorical good slippage (see hereafter)

My server "DC7 London"  is around 45ms, seems good

I'm connected to a VPS with problemes.

Could you help me ? Maybe a parameter I need to active

Thank a lot for your answer.

 
CHRISTOPHEDE:

Hello,

I would like to have help please. I'm in MT4.

I'm used to subscripte to signals, by I have subscribed to a signal but I don't receidve the copy.

Trader have well launched his trades, but I don't receive copy.

All is well connected, I mean, I have a theorical good slippage (see hereafter)

My server "DC7 London"  is around 45ms, seems good

I'm connected to a VPS with problemes.

Could you help me ? Maybe a parameter I need to active

Thank a lot for your answer.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

In any other case, contact the signal provider for assistance.

 

why mql5 limite account? my freren his acc limited.

 
Why can't I sign in
 

Hello,

I have reinstalled Windows 7 on my PC and now I cannot reinstall <Deleted>.  It is currently installed on my laptop and VPS only, and there are 5 activations.  I need help to release the previously used 3 activations so I can reinstall on my desktop and future machines and/or VPS.

Thank you.

 
HEIDAR BARZEGAR:

why mql5 limite account? my freren his acc limited.

Mql5 ban accounts for some reasons . Such as spamming, providing something out of MQL5 community  , using decompiled codes, and anything against MQL5 members. 

 

Hi There,

I'm trying to save confirmed requirement specs to move my job forward but the system keeps coming up with invalid format. I've tried file extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf.


Anybody got any suggestions

 
Rcarey65:

Hi There,

I'm trying to save confirmed requirement specs to move my job forward but the system keeps coming up with invalid format. I've tried file extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf.


Anybody got any suggestions

You have to zip files witn extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf before attaching them in this site.

 
I wan to buy trading signals and copy trading for mt4 how do I do it
 
hatemoney:
I wan to buy trading signals and copy trading for mt4 how do I do it

Find the signal you like and follow the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

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