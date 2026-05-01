Is there any Online chat support? - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I would like to have help please. I'm in MT4.
I'm used to subscripte to signals, by I have subscribed to a signal but I don't receidve the copy.
Trader have well launched his trades, but I don't receive copy.
All is well connected, I mean, I have a theorical good slippage (see hereafter)
My server "DC7 London" is around 45ms, seems good
I'm connected to a VPS with problemes.
Could you help me ? Maybe a parameter I need to active
Thank a lot for your answer.
Hello,
I would like to have help please. I'm in MT4.
I'm used to subscripte to signals, by I have subscribed to a signal but I don't receidve the copy.
Trader have well launched his trades, but I don't receive copy.
All is well connected, I mean, I have a theorical good slippage (see hereafter)
My server "DC7 London" is around 45ms, seems good
I'm connected to a VPS with problemes.
Could you help me ? Maybe a parameter I need to active
Thank a lot for your answer.
Make sure you've done everything as described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
In any other case, contact the signal provider for assistance.
why mql5 limite account? my freren his acc limited.
Hello,
I have reinstalled Windows 7 on my PC and now I cannot reinstall <Deleted>. It is currently installed on my laptop and VPS only, and there are 5 activations. I need help to release the previously used 3 activations so I can reinstall on my desktop and future machines and/or VPS.
Thank you.
why mql5 limite account? my freren his acc limited.
Hi There,
I'm trying to save confirmed requirement specs to move my job forward but the system keeps coming up with invalid format. I've tried file extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf.
Anybody got any suggestions
Hi There,
I'm trying to save confirmed requirement specs to move my job forward but the system keeps coming up with invalid format. I've tried file extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf.
Anybody got any suggestions
You have to zip files witn extensions as .doc, .docx, pdf before attaching them in this site.
I wan to buy trading signals and copy trading for mt4 how do I do it
Find the signal you like and follow the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731