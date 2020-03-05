Can not add my account to MQL5
Matthias Brandl:Try reading the documentation - currently only works on MetaQuotes demo server....
Hi,
i want to add my real account to MQL5. If i try to do so, it ask me for the login and server and in the field for the server name it says: MetaQuotesDemo and i cant change it. It does not let me enter anything. What am i doing wrong. Please help. See the screen shot.
it dosent have server name
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Hi,
i want to add my real account to MQL5. If i try to do so, it ask me for the login and server and in the field for the server name it says: MetaQuotesDemo and i cant change it. It does not let me enter anything. What am i doing wrong. Please help. See the screen shot.