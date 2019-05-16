Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 18

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Very inspayaring Muhammad! Thanks for the collection.

Got nothing to add.

Does it work for you?

I hope.


Maybe one: "When in doubt: Read."


Peace,

bw

 
Bergwale:

Very inspayaring Muhammad! Thanks for the collection.

Got nothing to add.

Does it work for you?

I hope.


Maybe one: "When in doubt: Read."


Peace,

bw

Thanks my friend.
 
 

One day I am gonna die ......... I'll be still stock trading with angels __Khaled S. El-Zaben

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I don't see any wisdom in the last one.
 
 
 
 
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