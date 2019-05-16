Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 18
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Very inspayaring Muhammad! Thanks for the collection.
Got nothing to add.
Does it work for you?
I hope.
Maybe one: "When in doubt: Read."
Peace,
bw
Very inspayaring Muhammad! Thanks for the collection.
Got nothing to add.
Does it work for you?
I hope.
Maybe one: "When in doubt: Read."
Peace,
bw
One day I am gonna die ......... I'll be still stock trading with angels __Khaled S. El-Zaben
.