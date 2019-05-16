Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 2

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For me finding a successful trading strategy is like finding order in chaos.


 

I think those traders who put orders with there hands first before switching to algorithmic trading will agree about this text.

 

Trading for me is only about finding the truth of the market.

 

I really love inter-market analysis, it makes me feel focused and every thing seems under control.

 

For me Jose Silva is more than a programmer as I learned from him a lot about technical analysis programming methods.

 

Trading volume is the third dimension for any chart.

 

Who think this is true?


 

The stock trading trap :


 
 

Stock trading wisdom from Nicolas Darvas


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