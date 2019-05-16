Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
.
.
Totally agree!
.
.
Everyone is a trader.
Some people trade time for a paycheck.
Some people trade risk for profits.
Some trade happiness for security.
Some trade principles for politics.
Some trade ethics for cash.
.
"My ears were my enemy"__Nicolas Darvas.
Interesting and relevant article from Forbes magazine:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brettsteenbarger/2018/03/17/do-you-have-what-it-takes-to-successfully-trade-financial-markets/1#5be21cd154b2
"I know of a lot of people who made a bunch of money in the markets at some point in time, but I know very few who kept their profits over the long term." __ Steve Burns