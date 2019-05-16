Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 8

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

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Totally agree!

 

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Everyone is a trader.
Some people trade time for a paycheck.
Some people trade risk for profits.
Some trade happiness for security.
Some trade principles for politics.
Some trade ethics for cash.

 

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"My ears were my enemy"__Nicolas Darvas.


 
 

"I know of a lot of people who made a bunch of money in the markets at some point in time, but I know very few who kept their profits over the long term." __ Steve Burns

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