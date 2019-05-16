Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 7
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A simple rule: Take the VIX and divide by the square root of 12. That's the market's one stand deviation estimate for the S&P 500 for the coming month.
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"Charts suggest "possibilities," not "probabilities" and certainly not "certainties"___Peter Brandt
" There is a time to make money in futures markets.
Then, there is a time to keep it.
In many respects, keeping it is harder than making it."
__ Peter Brandt
"Mixing digital and human is the formula to win.
The magic isn't the machines.
It's what they enable people to do."
__Unknown
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