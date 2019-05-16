Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Know that your ability (or inability) to remove yourself from emotional decisions will likely make (or break) you."__Peter Brandt
Muhammad Elbermawi,
sounds quite interessting!
Can you make an indicator from that?
"Everyone wants to know my screens, my techniques, the "secret sauce... when if fact, the problem is most people only stick to my strategy until it gets difficult. Then they try another strategy and the cycle repeats... then they wonder why they aren't super performers."__Mark Minervini
Muhammad Elbermawi,
sounds quite interessting!
Can you make an indicator from that?
"Time"
Dr. Alexander Elder
Technical analysis is being used widely in foreign exchange and gold.
--- Michael Brett
"A trader should have opinions about different time frames in same market. When time frames line up it is time to trade, otherwise watch."__ Peter Brandt
...
...
...