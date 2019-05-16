Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 5
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Are you on the right side or the wrong one.
This is absolutely correct.
There is only the current trend.
All that matters is knowing the current trend.
"A trader should have opinions about different time frames in same market. When time frames line up it is time to trade, otherwise watch."__ Peter Brandt
Very true.
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I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.
For me I think A will be a critical point in future to observe, a break bellow that signify market has change direction. B is a sign of the failure swing and potential for you to exit the market in case you have sold at the critical breaking point of "A" in future.
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