Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 5

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Are you on the right side or the wrong one.



This is absolutely correct.

There is only the current trend. 

All that matters is knowing the current trend. 

[Deleted]  
Muhammad Elbermawi:

"A trader should have opinions about different time frames in same market. When time frames line up it is time to trade, otherwise watch."__ Peter Brandt



Very true.

 

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.


For me I think A will be a critical point in future to observe, a break bellow that signify market has change direction. B is a sign of the failure swing and potential for you to exit the market in case you have sold at the critical breaking point of "A" in future.

 

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