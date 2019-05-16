Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 9
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I don't think psychology is so important, only the system and risk management, and the last one risk, or lot size is the most difficult to code, or the most difficult part
I don't think psychology is so important, only the system and risk management, and the last one risk, or lot size is the most difficult to code, or the most difficult part
This is your problem as a trader. You think that an Expert or any other coded formula will save you from market risk.
If you take a look at MQL5 market you will find +37000 product most of them are expert advisors, and if you look at MQL5 Signals you will find that over 90% of them depend on algorithmic trading. Now ask your self how many one of them is really making profits on the long run? I am sure that the percentage will be less than 4%.
"There are two types of draw-downs in market speculation -- capital draw-down and emotional draw-down. Traders need to protect viciously against both. In some respects an emotional draw-down is the worst of the two."__Peter Brandt
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Sometimes placing a trade is like a bad relationship............Easy to get into but HARD TO GET OUT.
-me
Great thread