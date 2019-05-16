Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 3

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[Deleted]  
Thank you for all these collection. They are insightful!
 

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ifkareem:
Thank you for all these collection. They are insightful!
You welcome :)
 

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.

Muhammad Elbermawi:

I think that number 3&5 have a special importance in technical analysis.

Sorry, I don't use wave analysis.
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