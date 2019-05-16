Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 16

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- Do you think the market is random?
- No.
- Do you trade as if the market is random?
- Yes.
- Do you have an edge against market randomness?
- Yes.
- Could you tell me about it?
- No...

 

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I encourage you to watch this video from Dr. Alexander Elder. It is full with important trading information and wisdom of decades.

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