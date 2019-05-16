Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 17

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TDO
 
 
 
 

“Picture in your mind who you want to be in 10 years and then go find that person today and learn from them. This is a success hack that has worked for generations.”

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What do you think of that ;)

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I found that writing our goals on a paper will save 50% of wasted time..
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One of the best goals a man should set to himself is plan for enjoying his success or punish himself for his failure!...
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If a man do not plan for what he will do with his success (enjoying / punishment) he will be disappointed by the end and he will be exhausted.

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