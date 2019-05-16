Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 15

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Words of Wisdom Richard Dennis
 
words of wisdom
 
 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Hi Muhammad.

The rule is very true. What book is it from?

 
 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Dr. Alexander Elder advice for traders.


Also, I think, despite qualifications and training, we are all human beings with all the flaws that come with that. Greed, envy and doubt are things very difficult to train out.
 

I will add on rule to this pic.
Rich get richer because of compound return, While poor get poorer because of compound losses.

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A trader is a hunter. If a hunter cannot wait for the prey to fall in his net then how will he live!

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:
That's true. Discipline and persistance is the key. I found that becoming a trader was the most important venture to increase my resilience. And resilient you shall be!
 

Very good comments about trading, and life in general. I've always likened trading to other skill based activities. Professional sports always come to mind; developing skills and attributes won't make you a success - all the time. There are others out there trying to beat you, and you might just have a bad day. 

And, most of all, you're only as good as your last successful day!

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