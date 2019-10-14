[SOLVED] Installing MT5 on Ubuntu
I used the forum search (in upper right corner) and find the similar thread with some decisions:
Can't Install MT4 (in the "Wine" Windows Emulator) using Ubuntu O.S. version 14.04
I am not sure it will help or not ... for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't Install MT4 (in the "Wine" Windows Emulator) using Ubuntu O.S. version 14.04
Rafal Wieczorek, 2016.06.12 23:38
You need to install winhttp library to support downloading files from HTTPS sites. If you're using winetricks, install by:
winetricks winhttp
Had same problem and installed winhttp as described. It only got me to start installing, but download progress got stuck at 6 144 KB.
I finally got it working by RIPing it - install on Windows, move the installation folder to Ubuntu and run with "wine terminal64.exe".
Thanks you two.
I dont know if i already saw your posts or not but saw that in many other posts. I cant install winhttp. Will work on that and tell you the progress.
I got installing that package with the following comands:
curl -o winetricks https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Winetricks/winetricks/master/src/winetricks sh winetricks vcrun2008 winhttp wininet Now it does not need the server, but it cant download more than 4864Kb. I get these following problems: Ill keep posting my progress.
Installer not tested .. installed with Wine 1.5.16 to bypass the proxy problem)"
Let us know if you are able to install with installer.
- appdb.winehq.org
Thanks guys. I had the wine 1.8 but it kept asking me the server, i uninstalled it and put the wine1.6(the one marco shows). Now it doesnt ask for the server but it always stops downloading in 13214Kb. I think i need to upgrade some packages, dont know which ones but some.
Kerso it might just be a lot easier for you to simply pull the entire MT5 and its directory for a windows platform and execute the Terminal.exe in wine.
This way you can skip the installation process, and it will be portable if you put it on removable mass storage device.
Ill try that. Thanks. I should take the Programs Files/MT5 folder and paste it on wine/programs/ right?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there,
Im trying to install MT5 in my Ubuntu 14.04 (32bits) but it cant connect to the server correctly. I took a pic of the problem i get:
I get lots of fixme's but i think the one that causes the problems is the fixme:iphlpapl.... with its correspondant error err:winhttp....
I upgraded the winhttp package but nothing changed. I also upgrade Mono and Gecko package seen in other posts with the same problem.
I know theres not many Ubuntu users here but i have to try. Ill also post a similar post in Ubuntu's forums.
Thanks in advance for the help.
Kerso