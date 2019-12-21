Error when installing Metatrader 4 or 5 in Mac HELP PLEASE!
Hello,
I have just recently bought a MacBook Pro, and I was going over the installation process for the metatrader terminal, but when I run the setup.exe this error message appears:
Has anyone had this problem before? How did you solve it?
Thank you!
Update wine & environment.
Update wine & environment.
I already have the most updated wine package but it does not work. Have you managed to do it?
Do you have service pack 1 for windows 7 in your wine ?
Just found some information related -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.23 12:19
Good article for someone with Mac :
- "Apple products have become very popular. MetaQuotes Software Corp.
attentively follows the progress of the IT industry and has already
released the special mobile applications for iOS-based devices - MetaTrader 4 for iPhone and MetaTrader 5 for iPhone."
- "There are many topics on the MQL4.community forum, where people are seeking a solution for running MetaTrader 4 under the Mac OS operating system. In this article, you will find out how to work in MetaTrader 4 via the Apple's popular operating system."
Your wine is still in windows XP mode.
You need to go into settings and set it to windows 7 or higher.
Hi guys need some help installing MT5 on my Mac book pro.
I have followed all the suggestions here but not making any progress.
Any assistance offered will be greatly appreciated.
I will show a screen shot of the issue i'm having.
Hi guys need some help installing MT5 on my Mac book pro.
I have followed all the suggestions here but not making any progress.
Any assistance offered will be greatly appreciated.
I will show a screen shot of the issue i'm having.
You are trying to run a 64 bit program on a 32 bit environment.
Of course that won't work.
Make a 64-bits virtual drive and install it on that one.
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Hello,
I have just recently bought a MacBook Pro, and I was going over the installation process for the metatrader terminal, but when I run the setup.exe this error message appears:
Has anyone had this problem before? How did you solve it?
Thank you!