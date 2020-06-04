New Question on Signal Trading
Look at the first post here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
WARNING!
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
When you use a MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal, you IGNORE the MT5 Journal tab, down in the terminal window and you only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for useful information about your smooth signal copying.
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
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Hey All -
So, I signed up for a signal (and thankfully working quite well so far!) However I noticed that for whatever reason the trades from the signal are executed TWICE for me. As in, duplicate trades - if the signal opens 1 position, I'll open 2. I have it migrated to a VPS *and also* have my MT5 logged into that account. Could that be the reason? If so, is there any way to monitor the trades in MT5 without getting duplicate trades?
For instance:
Where the signal itself has only opened 3 positions (1 of each pair)
Any help appreciated.