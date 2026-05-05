New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 7
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Hi to all! The 5572 version, looks well, but has a few issue with some specific UI's fonts.
Also noticing that the characters on the XY axis and even the symbol font in the top left corner of the chart seem blurred and not as crisp compared to the previous versions.
v5.00 build 5572
I confirm the issue.
For example this is in Visual Tester and it looks crisp:
On demo/live chart looks blurry
Also the EA's HAT is missing
I have tested this with different DPI settings, 96, 120 (my usual choice) and 144, the issue persist regardless of the DPI settings.
So, just to recap:
Visual Tester: everything looks crisp
Main Chart: everything looks crisp, but no the main graphic's text. For example the candles are very crisp.
I have tested it on:
2026.02.02 10:02:46.915 Terminal Windows 11 build 22000 on Wine 10.0 Linux 6.16.12-061612-generic, 4 x AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U w/ Radeon Vega Mobile Gfx, AVX2, 6 / 13 Gb memory, 6 / 60 Gb disk, GMT+1
2026.02.02 10:25:19.881 Terminal Windows 11 build 22000 on Wine 11.0-rc5 Linux 6.16.12-061612-generic, 4 x AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U w/ Radeon Vega Mobile Gfx, AVX2, 7 / 13 Gb memory, 6 / 60 Gb disk, GMT+1
The second one(wine 11.0-rc5) has also staging patches. Seems like something related to the font type.
So just to understand better the issue, is the Blend2D also used in the visual tester ?
Edit: it looks like the mql5 site alters the image when posted within the post directly and the difference is not really obvious. So I am attaching 2 files that show the issue properly.
Any suggestions to fix?
The recent update to 5572 broke my MetaTrader under Linux (Wine 10.0) as well. With Wine debugging enabled, I see the following errors in an endless loop right on startup of MT5:
CPU spikes to 100%, the terminal just freezes and becomes unusable.
Restoring terminal64.exe from build 5430 made it usable again, until the LiveUpdate kicked in again. Since I did not find a working solution to disable it, I made the file immutable for now so that it cannot be overwritten by the LiveUpdate anymore:
Maybe this workaround is useful for anyone as well, until the issues are fixed.
Thank you Eric, I'm using Arch Linux. This is very useful. I have downgrade to 5430. I will NOT be upgrading until a NEW STABLE version is released.<EDIT: Update blocking procedure removed by moderator>.
Since the update I cant use the MT5 its extremely glitchy, also impossible to use my lot size calculator ( magic keys ) as it does not load and becomes frozen.
Any suggestions to fix?
The recent update to 5572 broke my MetaTrader under Linux (Wine 10.0) as well. With Wine debugging enabled, I see the following errors in an endless loop right on startup of MT5:
CPU spikes to 100%, the terminal just freezes and becomes unusable.
Restoring terminal64.exe from build 5430 made it usable again, until the LiveUpdate kicked in again. Since I did not find a working solution to disable it, I made the file immutable for now so that it cannot be overwritten by the LiveUpdate anymore:
Maybe this workaround is useful for anyone as well, until the issues are fixed.
MT5 5572 works fine with Wine 11.1 (staging branch) and Ubuntu 24.*
I confirm the same problem.
It seems to be related to the rendering engine used in the "Chart" window.
This affects the axis on the right and on the bottom, as well as the font in the upper left corner, with the name of the symbol and the time frame.
This also affects the font used to display labels in the chart, for example if the EA / Indicator uses a GUI.
Restore the old version, then don't close it. If it updates, overwrite the old version again.
MT5 5572 works fine with Wine 11.1 (staging branch) and Ubuntu 24.*
It also works on my laptop with Ubuntu 22.* + Wine 10.0.
It does not work on my VPS with the same config, so I'm a bit puzzled what exactly is causing this.
I was also considering the upgrade to Wine 11, but feared that changing Wine's major version will result in a loss of all my licenses again (similar to switching PCs / installing my purchased EAs on a new PC).
Have you been on Wine 10 before and if so, could give me some feedback regarding the licensing? I would really appreciate it.
How to do so? from control panel it says there is no previous version available
Or from a Telegram group, as mentioned here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/502088;
Eric Emmrich #: It does not work on my VPS with the same config, so I'm a bit puzzled what exactly is causing this.
Eric Emmrich #: Have you been on Wine 10 before and if so, could give me some feedback regarding the licensing? I would really appreciate it.