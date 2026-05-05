New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 4
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1. How much time after 5570 is started it becomes "not responding" ?
2. Can you take a screenshot to clarify what you mean exactly by "not responding" ?
I also have issue with MT5 becoming unresponsive, about 60+ minutes after starting, it freezes.
MT5 was absolutely perfect platform before Blend2D -- 100% reliability no glitches. What it is now is unacceptable. I really hate to complain but this direction is concerning.
As much as I appreciate all the hard work you guys do, I don't want to be a forced beta tester for this half-baked Blend2d engine, and from the comments I think I'm not alone. (And to be clear I do not use "beta" releases)
It just doesn't look right, everything is rounded and segments overlap (e.g. thick dotted line on one chart looks ok, on the other chart looks like solid line; open/close nibs on color bars bleed to the other side make it hard to see which is which, and so on... the list is very long).
I need sharp and square, not blurry and rounded.
Furthermore, glitches everywhere at random. It's like each chart is living its own life independently. I wish I could tell you "this happens when that happens" so it can be fixed, but that is not the case here, because one chart looks one way and the other chart looks another way, there is no consistency in these bugs and glitches.
I have certain expectations. This is platform for high-risk trading, not for drawing cute pictures.
I need my MT5 programs to work like they used to. It took me months to build and test them. I rely on them for precise risk management and order placing.
I think it's time to cut the losses on Blend2D. A solid CAD engine would be much better choice for MT5, but there was nothing wrong with the previous one.
I can't speak for everybody. This is just my opinion.
I waited months for the official update and this trendline issue hasnt been fixed. At this moment i am basically stucked with build 5430 throught out this year until. I everything is working back to the way it was. I have provided a screenshot on how the 5430 is and the same error is still happening in the official update
Could provide please a way to reproduce this issue ?
1. How much time after 5570 is started it becomes "not responding" ?
2. Can you take a screenshot to clarify what you mean exactly by "not responding" ?
1. Instantly.
2. Sure, but I think I know where it comes from.
Steve O found the issue I think, it comes from the EA position sizer (which features should be integrated by default in the app if you ask me)
How do I know? Well first of all here is your screenshot of MT5 5570 not responding: https://i.postimg.cc/N0jVKFXd/MT5-5570-not-responding.png and how it appears in the task manager: https://i.postimg.cc/Jh061gwp/MT5-5570-not-responding-task-manager.png
After taking the screenshots I reverted to 5430. I then created a new profile with only 3 charts: The 2 custom symbols and one chart of EURUSD, and I made sure to remove the EA position sizer since I saw Steve O's comment. Then it updated to 5572 (not 5570) and I restarted. It worked fine.
To make sure the EA was the problem I loaded it on the EURUSD chart (EA position sizer 3.13), and the MT5 instantly became extremely slow, borderline unresponsive. Unusable. I painfully and patiently managed to unload the EA (each click took forever to be acted on) and the app worked fine again.
So it has to do with EA position sizer, and probably the way it's showing its objects or something. I'll head there to report the issue.
Shame because I can't trade without it personally. Having lines to place SL/TP and define my risk in percentage of my balance is such a basic but necessary feature to avoid margin calculations in my head in the heat of the moment, it should really be a default feature.
Last thing I want to add, here are 2 screenshots of the exact same chart/workspace. Notice how everything looks "unclean" in 5572 (click to zoom in and see in native resolution). Lines are thicker and not well defined, the text on the Y axis (price) is nearly blurry. In contrast 5430 looks clean and sharp. Significant downgrade from 5430 to 5570/5572.
5572: https://postimg.cc/G8df7LmH
5430: https://postimg.cc/CZjtsBSf
MT5 buld 5572 update
1. Unable to display Chinese fonts.
2. Crashes when displaying any Chinese characters.
3. Display is extremely laggy.
MT5 buld 5572 update
1. Unable to display Chinese fonts.
2. Crashes when displaying any Chinese characters.
3. Display is extremely laggy.
Can you provide a way to reproduce such issue ?
I am not able to reproduce it.
All is fine on my side.
Could provide please a way to reproduce this issue ?
I don't have the source code of the indicator but i can send the indicator just tell me where to forward it to