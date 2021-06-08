MT5 on Linux: No pictures in Market
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
my MT5 (latest build 2955) on Ubuntu does not display any pictures in the "Market" window after a terminal restart. Tried different Wine and Gecko versions (currently Wine 6.0 / Gecko 2.47.2) but the problem persists.
Whenever I reconfigure Wine or re-install MT5, the Market pictures are displayed again so that I believe it could be a cache issue?
MT4 using the same config runs fine on Linux. Any help is appreciated.