MT5 on Linux: No pictures in Market

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Hi all,

my MT5 (latest build 2955) on Ubuntu does not display any pictures in the "Market" window after a terminal restart. Tried different Wine and Gecko versions (currently Wine 6.0 / Gecko 2.47.2) but the problem persists.

Whenever I reconfigure Wine or re-install MT5, the Market pictures are displayed again so that I believe it could be a cache issue?

MT4 using the same config runs fine on Linux. Any help is appreciated.


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