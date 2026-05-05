New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 11
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and also i think the new update has some problems with “Bahnschrift” Font-Family. when i create a text object and choose “Bahnschrift” Font-Family the whole performance of MT5 slows down!
The update makes cpu/memory usage shoots up, the ea i created even makes the terminal not responding, it was smoothly working before and fast. Build 5572 has been a headache, what if its having a live trade this update of 5572 will blow the account. Visuals in the charts been having issues.
The fix is already available in beta build 5574 (how to update).
For now, the fix is only available in the beta build. MetaQuotes is working on making a release build with this fix.
Since last build 5430 I noticed, the _StopFlag isnt working anymore. - Same for IsStopped()
The Screenshot is just an example of multiple tests to verify, the _StopFlag is not being set.
Since last build 5430 I noticed, the _StopFlag isnt working anymore. - Same for IsStopped()
The Screenshot is just an example of multiple tests to verify, the _StopFlag is not being set.
Seems like the new beta version 5574 is using the old GDI engine. Did you gave up on Blend2? It was just starting to work well, at least on my end the previous beta with Blend2 was using very little CPU. No we are back to "normal" levels. Well, at least the GDI looks sharp and not blurry.
Seems like the new beta version 5574 is using the old GDI engine. Did you gave up on Blend2? It was just starting to work well, at least on my end the previous beta with Blend2 was using very little CPU. No we are back to "normal" levels. Well, at least the GDI looks sharp and not blurry.
I just updtaed my MT5 platforms running on Ubuntu 24.04 but they doesn't work.
Extremely slow on opening, it''s not possible to work.
Before this update platforms were running without problems.
I just updtaed my MT5 platforms running on Ubuntu 24.04 but they doesn't work.
Extremely slow on opening, it''s not possible to work.
Before this update platforms were running without problems.
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New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements
Vladislav Boyko, 2026.02.03 09:53
The fix is already available in beta build 5574 (how to update).
For now, the fix is only available in the beta build. MetaQuotes is working on making a release build with this fix.
In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).
In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).
I have encountered this too.