New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 11

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The update makes cpu/memory usage shoots up, the ea i created even makes the terminal not responding, it was smoothly working before and fast. Build 5572 has been a headache, what if its having a live trade this update of 5572 will blow the account. Visuals in the charts been having issues.
 
Houman Azma #:
and also i think the new update has some problems with “Bahnschrift” Font-Family. when i create a text object and choose “Bahnschrift” Font-Family the whole performance of MT5 slows down!
Kristen Camia #:
The update makes cpu/memory usage shoots up, the ea i created even makes the terminal not responding, it was smoothly working before and fast. Build 5572 has been a headache, what if its having a live trade this update of 5572 will blow the account. Visuals in the charts been having issues.

The fix is ​​already available in beta build 5574 (how to update).

For now, the fix is only available in the beta build. MetaQuotes is working on making a release build with this fix.

 

Since last build 5430 I noticed, the _StopFlag isnt working anymore. - Same for IsStopped()

The Screenshot is just an example of multiple tests to verify, the _StopFlag is not being set.

 
Dominik Egert #:

Since last build 5430 I noticed, the _StopFlag isnt working anymore. - Same for IsStopped()

The Screenshot is just an example of multiple tests to verify, the _StopFlag is not being set.

How to reproduce it ?
 

Seems like the new beta version 5574 is using the old GDI engine. Did you gave up on Blend2?  It was just starting to work well, at least on my end the previous beta with Blend2 was using very little CPU. No we are back to "normal" levels. Well, at least the GDI looks sharp and not blurry.

 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov #:

Seems like the new beta version 5574 is using the old GDI engine. Did you gave up on Blend2?  It was just starting to work well, at least on my end the previous beta with Blend2 was using very little CPU. No we are back to "normal" levels. Well, at least the GDI looks sharp and not blurry.

Yes Blend2D engine has been abandoned definitely.
 

I just updtaed my MT5 platforms running on Ubuntu 24.04 but they doesn't work.

Extremely slow on opening, it''s not possible to work.

Before this update platforms were running without problems.

 
Alberto Tortella #:

I just updtaed my MT5 platforms running on Ubuntu 24.04 but they doesn't work.

Extremely slow on opening, it''s not possible to work.

Before this update platforms were running without problems.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements

Vladislav Boyko, 2026.02.03 09:53

The fix is ​​already available in beta build 5574 (how to update).

For now, the fix is only available in the beta build. MetaQuotes is working on making a release build with this fix.

 

In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).


 
Nguyen Van Luong #:

In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).

I have encountered this too.

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