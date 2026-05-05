New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 2
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I don't like the Blend2D engine, the text on the chart looks quite dull, can you let the user choose the Blend2D engine or GDI? ? ?
Hello MetaQuotes team,
I have a serious bug to report. This new Build 5570 does not display the arrows (Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Stop Sign, Check Sign, Arrow) correctly on the chart. They are printed as a rectangle.
But the worst thing is that the platform slows down extremely while the arrow is on the chart. It loads the CPU at 100% and every action becomes so slow that the platform is practically unusable. When I delete the arrow, everything becomes normal.
The same happens, of course, when an Expert that uses an arrow is loaded on a chart.
I am running MeatTrader 5 on a Mac through Wine.
Thank you for your attention.
Fixed : colored candlesticks (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) and colored lines (DRAW_COLOR_LINE).
NOT FIXED : DRAW_COLOR_BARS
Why?
I don't like the Blend2D engine, the text on the chart looks quite dull, can you let the user choose the Blend2D engine or GDI? ? ?
Totally agree!!! Text seems out of focus. hope it could be fixed
@Luu Tuan Trung
Tick_Tick
@MetaQuotes
The recent update has some problems with the visualization of the Price and Time scale axis; the X and Y axes look out of focus, kind of blurry. Could you please address this issue? I've attached an image; the left side is the old version and the right side is the updated one.
So far I've tried: 1. Adjusting Scaling and DPI Settings, 2- Resetting Chart Settings, 3. Updating Graphics Drivers, 4. Downloading the MT5 app for Windows directly from your site, but with no success at all. Please help us.
Thank you.
@Luu Tuan Trung
Tick_Tick
@MetaQuotes
The recent update has some problems with the visualization of the Price and Time scale axis; the X and Y axes look out of focus, kind of blurry. Could you please address this issue? I've attached an image; the left side is the old version and the right side is the updated one.
So far I've tried: 1. Adjusting Scaling and DPI Settings, 2- Resetting Chart Settings, 3. Updating Graphics Drivers, 4. Downloading the MT5 app for Windows directly from your site, but with no success at all. Please help us.
Thank you.
New version crashes immediately on startup (program shows up for max. 1 second). Had to go go back to build 5430, and then refuse to restart after auto update.
Never before (for years) I had s.th. like that with this program.
Fixed : colored candlesticks (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) and colored lines (DRAW_COLOR_LINE).
NOT FIXED : DRAW_COLOR_BARS
Why?
DRAW_COLOR_BARS work correctly with 5570.
The problem is the indicator from the documentation isn't working well on the week-end when there is not tick. I attached a modified version which work on the WE.
Great update! One issue I noticed is that it looks like ChartTimePriceToXY now takes 100x CPU cycles than before.
It's true, I have this problem too, and MetaTrader locks up and all CPU cores are involved, to the point that I had to go back to version 5430. This is a really strange problem. This has never happened before.
I can't reproduce such issue.
Could you provide some code to demonstrate the problem ?