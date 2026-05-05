New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 10
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DRAW_COLOR_BARS don't draw properly
Here are 2 screenshots, one is what I see, the other is build-in screenshot.
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New MetaTrader 5 platform version 5572: Improvements in ONNX and chart display
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.02.02 08:52
The experiment with Blend2D turned out to be unsuccessful and we will abandon it in the next beta.
Soap is not acceptable for programs that require pixel detail.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
ITS NOT WORKIG SINCE THE NEW UPDATE CAME. IT FRIZZERS ON MY MAC JUST AFTER IT STARTED. ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️
After some research, I think I found the real culprit, the Blend2D doesn't support TrueType Hinting, so only some fonts will work as expected.
https://github.com/blend2d/blend2d/issues/105
Excellent Aleks! This explains, why some fonts have these issues and some other fonts do not have the issues!
Sweet, so this Blend 2D engine is:
Basically an obscure hobby project from github that can be ditched tomorrow.
And that gets implemented in high-tech financial software without any testing... That is just preposterous!
Furthermore it relies on Asmjit which is no longer maintained - "AsmJit is no longer maintained due to the absence of funding." https://asmjit.com/roadmap.html
Is this for real???
-
I stand corrected, it seems Blend2D project was already abandoned about 3 months ago (from the dates on github and announcement on the author's website - https://kobalicek.com/funding.html )
My broker pushed update 5572. Does this version remove Blend2D?
No.
You need to use previous release 5430, or the last beta 5574 where all these bugs are fixed.
Or wait for the official release which should come soon.
does this picture help?
oninit-1 start of OnInit
oninit-2,,, end