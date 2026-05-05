New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 10

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The update is causing lag, everything updates 0.5s later. e.g if I rescale price scale, drag a line on chart ..
 

DRAW_COLOR_BARS don't draw properly

Here are 2 screenshots, one is what I see, the other is build-in screenshot.

Files:
COLOR_BARS_TEST.mq5  9 kb
 

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New MetaTrader 5 platform version 5572: Improvements in ONNX and chart display

Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.02.02 08:52

The experiment with Blend2D turned out to be unsuccessful and we will abandon it in the next beta.

Soap is not acceptable for programs that require pixel detail.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.


 
Elldesign #:
ITS NOT WORKIG SINCE THE NEW UPDATE CAME. IT FRIZZERS ON MY MAC JUST AFTER IT STARTED. ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ 
About Mac (Wine) so MQ knows about this issue. You can wait for the next beta builds with fixing or look at this page (where I and other users collected some information about): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/503128/page2
Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
  • 2026.01.22
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, when installing the latest version of metatrader 5 the message "a debugger has been found running in your system" is shown and the installation...
 
Aleksandar Petrinic #:

After some research, I think I found the real culprit, the Blend2D doesn't support TrueType Hinting, so only some fonts will work as expected.

https://github.com/blend2d/blend2d/issues/105

Excellent Aleks! This explains, why some fonts have these issues and some other fonts do not have the issues! 

 
rkdius #:

Sweet, so this Blend 2D engine is:

  • version 0.2,
  • in some pre-alpha stage at best,
  • with no official release whatsoever,
  • fested with issues.

Basically an obscure hobby project from github that can be ditched tomorrow.

And that gets implemented in high-tech financial software without any testing... That is just preposterous!

Furthermore it relies on Asmjit which is no longer maintained - "AsmJit is no longer maintained due to the absence of funding." https://asmjit.com/roadmap.html

Is this for real???

-

I stand corrected, it seems Blend2D  project was already abandoned about 3 months ago (from the dates on github and announcement on the author's website - https://kobalicek.com/funding.html )

Exactly this. The last straw for me, I'm off to cTrader. Sorry MQ folks, that's not how you can build trading software that affects peoples finances.
 
My broker pushed update 5572. Does this version remove Blend2D?
 
Tick_Tick #:
My broker pushed update 5572. Does this version remove Blend2D?

No.

You need to use previous release 5430, or the last beta 5574 where all these bugs are fixed.
Or wait for the official release which should come soon.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

does this picture help?

oninit-1 start of OnInit

oninit-2,,, end

Files:
Untitled.png  133 kb
 
Great update! thank you so much.

there are two issues i have with this update is that RTL texts are displaying Reversed!

and also i think the new update has some problems with “Bahnschrift” Font-Family. when i create a text object and choose “Bahnschrift” Font-Family the whole performance of MT5 slows down!


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