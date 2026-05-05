New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 3
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Bug report:
Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-Core Processor (3.40 GHz)
Installed RAM 32.0 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 25H2
Installed on 12/12/2024
OS build 26200.7623
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.275.0
5430 worked fined. After the update MT5 5570 not responding. Can't do anything. terminal64.exe stuck at 6% in CPU in Task Manager. Looks like same issue as Stefan a couple of comments above me.
So I replaced the files with MT5 5430 from forge, it works just fine, then, after the auto update to 5570, MT5 just hangs, "not responding". I first tried replacing with 5430 x64, then update -> MT5 5570 not responding. I tried again replacing with AXV2 (which is supported on my system), same symptom: 5430 works but after auto update to 5570 MT5 just hangs, "not responding".
Of note: I'm running 2 custom symbols (DXY and a custom weighting US DOLLAR index) and the only thing I can think of, looking at the release notes, that could impact or be impacted is EA position sizer.
The most annoying behaviour is that even if I revert to 5430 the forced auto update makes the app crash at the next start. So until a fix is found, I'll have to copy the 5430 files every time I want to start the application, so in other word every day until a fix is found.
Because I can't tell if it's stuck in a loop or if it's building something maybe due to the custom symbols, I'm willing to give a chance. I'm going to an even for the rest of the day so I'll leave it running and we'll see if it's still stuck when I come home tonight.
If that's the case my plan is to revert back to 5430, remove the custom symbols and try again. If that still happen the next step will be to revert to 5430 once again then remove the EA and see what happens.
I hope a fix will be found before all that because I rely on these things for my trading.
Alternative is to keep using 5430 manually every morning until another version comes around and hoping that one will fix the issue, whatever it is.
Bug report:
Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-Core Processor (3.40 GHz)
Installed RAM 32.0 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 25H2
Installed on 12/12/2024
OS build 26200.7623
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.275.0
5430 worked fined. After the update MT5 5570 not responding. Can't do anything. terminal64.exe stuck at 6% in CPU in Task Manager. Looks like same issue as Stefan a couple of comments above me.
So I replaced the files with MT5 5430 from forge, it works just fine, then, after the auto update to 5570, MT5 just hangs, "not responding". I first tried replacing with 5430 x64, then update -> MT5 5570 not responding. I tried again replacing with AXV2 (which is supported on my system), same symptom: 5430 works but after auto update to 5570 MT5 just hangs, "not responding".
Of note: I'm running 2 custom symbols (DXY and a custom weighting US DOLLAR index) and the only thing I can think of, looking at the release notes, that could impact or be impacted is EA position sizer.
The most annoying behaviour is that even if I revert to 5430 the forced auto update makes the app crash at the next start. So until a fix is found, I'll have to copy the 5430 files every time I want to start the application, so in other word every day until a fix is found.
Because I can't tell if it's stuck in a loop or if it's building something maybe due to the custom symbols, I'm willing to give a chance. I'm going to an even for the rest of the day so I'll leave it running and we'll see if it's still stuck when I come home tonight.
If that's the case my plan is to revert back to 5430, remove the custom symbols and try again. If that still happen the next step will be to revert to 5430 once again then remove the EA and see what happens.
I hope a fix will be found before all that because I rely on these things for my trading.
Alternative is to keep using 5430 manually every morning until another version comes around and hoping that one will fix the issue, whatever it is.
1. How much time after 5570 is started it becomes "not responding" ?
2. Can you take a screenshot to clarify what you mean exactly by "not responding" ?
I have a serious bug to report. The new Build 5570 does not display the arrows (Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Stop Sign, Check Sign, Arrow) correctly on the chart. They are printed as a square.
But the worst thing is that the platform slows down extremely while the arrow is on the chart. It loads the CPU at 100% and every action becomes so slow that the platform is practically unusable. If I delete the arrow, everything becomes normal again.
The same happens, of course, when an Expert that uses an arrow is loaded on a chart.
I am running MetaTrader 5 on a Mac through Wine.
I can't reproduce such issue.
Could you provide some code to demonstrate the problem ?
Sure!
The issue only appears when ChartTimePriceToXY is used together with a ObjectSetString on an OBJ_LABEL.
Here is the test script:
Here is the execution result in 5570:
2026.01.31 19:16:42.407 DemoTest (EURUSD,H1) End: 291999187
2026.01.31 19:16:42.407 DemoTest (EURUSD,H1) 100 iterations in 13359 milliseconds
Here is the execution result in 5430:
2026.01.31 19:16:52.026 Test (EURUSD.a,W1) End: 292008812
2026.01.31 19:16:52.026 Test (EURUSD.a,W1) 100 iterations in 0 milliseconds.
Same PC. The difference is staggering.
Hey there,
i have issues with my fonts on the chart-screen.
Since the update, the text in the chart (symbol-name, Timeframe, long name, EA name etc) it all seems antialiased, washed out and not pixel clear as it always used to be.
The Rest of the program is crystal clear.Edit:
It is annoying me, that the font itself now is not clear anymore, i use "consolas".
That had never been an issue before.
Does someone have a solution for this issue?
Greetings!
I see, lots of people have the issue and the MT5 Team is aware of the issue.
Update to the ChartTimePriceToXY issue - this only happens when the label object's font is set to certain fonts, for example, this happens with Courier and Terminal, but it works fine with Arial, Consolas,Tahoma, and Times New Roman.
من نمیتوانم چنین مسئلهای را بازتولید کنم.
میشه یه کدی بذارید که مشکل رو نشون بده؟
من نمیتوانم چنین مسئلهای را بازتولید کنم.
میشه یه کدی بذارید که مشکل رو نشون بده؟
I can't reproduce such issue.
Could you provide some code to demonstrate the problem ?
DRAW_COLOR_BARS work correctly with 5570.
The problem is the indicator from the documentation isn't working well on the week-end when there is not tick. I attached a modified version which work on the WE.
It doesn't look right on the chart window. There is no open/close nibs on zoom levels 2-3 (4-5 are fine). I checked on crypto, they're ticking on weekends. Thanks for addressing this issue.