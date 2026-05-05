New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 12

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Alain Verleyen #:
Yes Blend2D engine has been abandoned definitely.

So... that's it ? The dream to have a fast and modern rendering engine ends here ?

Blend2D doesn't have a way to do font hints properly. The author just considered that unnecessary. But there is a very good alternative:

SKIA, very fast 2D library, in C++, BSD License, support both CPU and GPU acceleration(Blend2D had only CPU). More specifically it has SkFont class that specifically handles these.

It is already used in Chrome(For Web and *Text* Rendering), Chrome OS, Android and Flutter, so I hope SKIA will be considered in case.

https://skia.org/


Siad that, I am using 5572 version in Wine, I have changed(using wine directives) all the Microsoft Arial fonts with the open source replacements(LiberationSans-Regular) and the MT5's chart is super fast, way faster than with GDI. What a pity we have to drop this.

Anyway here is the check of the font resources loaded by terminal64.exe using wine:


alek@alek-t495:~/.mt5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5$ lsof -p 1160596 | grep -iE "ttf|otf|fon"
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    410820  2511445 /usr/share/fonts/truetype/liberation/LiberationSans-Regular.ttf
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    137836  1180041 /opt/wine-staging/share/wine/fonts/tahomabd.ttf
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    143884  1180038 /opt/wine-staging/share/wine/fonts/tahoma.ttf
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     22696  2544118 /var/cache/fontconfig/93a229ddef8289df64ac13624924bd14-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     15688  2544117 /var/cache/fontconfig/62a296f92cd800a49657533f3dfe810f-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     54136  2523282 /var/cache/fontconfig/a4e60e8d1e10d2fdff3fe3037a1845fb-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    382064  2523304 /var/cache/fontconfig/2300eef321c393bfd76478a5c0e95b23-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    539360  2488788 /var/cache/fontconfig/0bd3dc0958fa2205aaaa8ebb13e2872b-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     19296  2491473 /var/cache/fontconfig/c57959a16110560c8d0fcea73374aeeb-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     30432  2523300 /var/cache/fontconfig/3047814df9a2f067bd2d96a2b9c36e5a-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     97896  2523299 /var/cache/fontconfig/618c72fff80b36cd78c680959a9b3971-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    250184  2523298 /var/cache/fontconfig/8c595cce8c86d898f644a36c512251ff-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     90632  2523296 /var/cache/fontconfig/d52a8644073d54c13679302ca1180695-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5    325712  2354787 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libfontconfig.so.1.12.1
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      6512  1180055 /opt/wine-staging/share/wine/fonts/vgasys.fon
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     62112  2523292 /var/cache/fontconfig/6cc790b63b123a6a96ee260fcdad32a9-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     68800  2523280 /var/cache/fontconfig/9b89f8e3dae116d678bbf48e5f21f69b-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      8048  2488157 /var/cache/fontconfig/a698622a1794665038244195796e69d1-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      7648  2490292 /var/cache/fontconfig/60495f9738a6f38c2f3f93e3ff28e478-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      2656  2491578 /var/cache/fontconfig/da43223dd54fb3bb4243ae19d4b583b2-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      8728  2523297 /var/cache/fontconfig/a0107c79d978dfcc5e42cb1335b71036-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      3568  2523295 /var/cache/fontconfig/3f7329c5293ffd510edef78f73874cfd-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     11248  2490160 /var/cache/fontconfig/c7ddd67d65d940f1c07452067469d45b-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     21080  2523281 /var/cache/fontconfig/d589a48862398ed80a3d6066f4f56f4c-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5      9464  2491782 /var/cache/fontconfig/62f91419b9ebdb6975e7e41ab6412357-le64.cache-9
main    1160596 alek  mem       REG              259,5     66472  2523277 /var/cache/fontconfig/e13b20fdb08344e0e664864cc2ede53d-le64.cache-9
alek@alek-t495:~/.mt5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5$


The LiberationSans-Regular.ttf is loaded instead every time the Arial font is requested(as you can see Arial font is not loaded at all). I am putting this here, maybe this would be helpful to someone.

Skia
Skia
  • skia.org
2D Graphics Library
 
Aleksandar Petrinic #:
So... that's it ? The dream to have a fast and modern rendering engine ends here ?

The biggest issue with Blend2D was testing it on stable release version instead of beta channel. Any new engine will inevitably mess up something, especially MQL5 programs that display anything. I had glitches at random, same template/indicators - one chart looks kinda "ok" the other chart with glitches and missing elements, transparency didn't work at all, and so on. No way to figure out what causes it and how to reproduce it. Complete chaos.


I only have a humble request to test any new engine in beta channel only, and release it when it works without issues (at least any major issues).

I don't think it's too much to ask for.

 
Hi everyone, so just so I understand how long we need to wait for the new update to be released? 

My MT5 is still glitching and doesn't work with 3rd party lot size calculator...pretty annoying 
 
Stefan P. # :

A nova versão trava imediatamente na inicialização (o programa aparece por no máximo 1 segundo). Tive que voltar para construir 5430, e depois me recusar a reiniciar após a atualização automática.
Nunca antes (por anos) eu tive algo assim com este programa.

Mine is like that too, MT5 has been frozen for 3 days and I can't do anything anymore.
 
I'm having problems after the last iOS update; my MT5 on my Mac has been frozen for 3 days, and I can't find the previous version to download. When will this be resolved?
 
Daniel Andrejkovics # :
Olá a todos, só para que eu entenda quanto tempo precisamos esperar para que a nova atualização seja lançada?

Meu MT5 ainda está com falhas e não funciona com a calculadora de tamanho de lote de terceiros... muito irritante
My app has been freezing for 3 days, I can't do anything in it, I even have to go into the settings and force it to close.
 
Hyago Moura #:
My app has been freezing for 3 days, I can't do anything in it, I even have to go into the settings and force it to close.

Did you try to find the exe files ?

 

With version 5572, clicking the 'x' button or when selecting 'Bulk Operations' in the Toolbox displays this additional dialog box. This is more inconvenient than before.


 
fxsaber #:

I have encountered this too.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements

Nguyen Van Luong, 2026.02.04 12:54

In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).


From me: 

 
fxsaber #:

From me: 

I know this issue too.

Did you find how to reproduce it ?

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