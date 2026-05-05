New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements - page 12
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Yes Blend2D engine has been abandoned definitely.
So... that's it ? The dream to have a fast and modern rendering engine ends here ?
Blend2D doesn't have a way to do font hints properly. The author just considered that unnecessary. But there is a very good alternative:
SKIA, very fast 2D library, in C++, BSD License, support both CPU and GPU acceleration(Blend2D had only CPU). More specifically it has SkFont class that specifically handles these.
It is already used in Chrome(For Web and *Text* Rendering), Chrome OS, Android and Flutter, so I hope SKIA will be considered in case.
https://skia.org/
Siad that, I am using 5572 version in Wine, I have changed(using wine directives) all the Microsoft Arial fonts with the open source replacements(LiberationSans-Regular) and the MT5's chart is super fast, way faster than with GDI. What a pity we have to drop this.
Anyway here is the check of the font resources loaded by terminal64.exe using wine:
The LiberationSans-Regular.ttf is loaded instead every time the Arial font is requested(as you can see Arial font is not loaded at all). I am putting this here, maybe this would be helpful to someone.
So... that's it ? The dream to have a fast and modern rendering engine ends here ?
The biggest issue with Blend2D was testing it on stable release version instead of beta channel. Any new engine will inevitably mess up something, especially MQL5 programs that display anything. I had glitches at random, same template/indicators - one chart looks kinda "ok" the other chart with glitches and missing elements, transparency didn't work at all, and so on. No way to figure out what causes it and how to reproduce it. Complete chaos.
I only have a humble request to test any new engine in beta channel only, and release it when it works without issues (at least any major issues).
I don't think it's too much to ask for.
My MT5 is still glitching and doesn't work with 3rd party lot size calculator...pretty annoying
A nova versão trava imediatamente na inicialização (o programa aparece por no máximo 1 segundo). Tive que voltar para construir 5430, e depois me recusar a reiniciar após a atualização automática.
Nunca antes (por anos) eu tive algo assim com este programa.
Olá a todos, só para que eu entenda quanto tempo precisamos esperar para que a nova atualização seja lançada?
Meu MT5 ainda está com falhas e não funciona com a calculadora de tamanho de lote de terceiros... muito irritante
My app has been freezing for 3 days, I can't do anything in it, I even have to go into the settings and force it to close.
Did you try to find the exe files ?
With version 5572, clicking the 'x' button or when selecting 'Bulk Operations' in the Toolbox displays this additional dialog box. This is more inconvenient than before.
I have encountered this too.
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New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements
Nguyen Van Luong, 2026.02.04 12:54
In MetaEditor, characters are sometimes displayed in the same color as the background (white).
From me:
From me:
I know this issue too.
Did you find how to reproduce it ?