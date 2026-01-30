What's causing MT5 to drop around 200 times every 24 hours? - page 11

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Michael Charles Schefe #:
maybe an admin @Alain Verleyen can advise creating a thread on the russian forum pages about this same issue too?
I like that idea!  He's been very helpful.
 
Clearview #:
 Cannot use it unless you have a fully automated trading system.
thats not exactly correct. you can do manual trading from 2nd terminal on same account from your vps or local pc, and the mt5 vps would do the autopilot stuff, however, you would have the same issue you are having now.
 
Clearview #:
It's the vps that MT5 offers and is directly connected inside the platform.  Cannot use it unless you have a fully automated trading system.

Yeah, I actually just read all about the "Lite" mql5.com VPS. Sounds like "co-location" is a bit of a broker overstatement.

 

AMP Future's MT5 has been down non-stop since 8:06am eastern.  It's noon now.  It was also down for about two hours from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am and prior to that as well.  I have documented the outage and am going to conserve my eyes and get off of the computer for a while.

 
Clearview #:

AMP Future's MT5 has been down non-stop since 8:06am eastern.  It's noon now.  It was also down for about two hours from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am and prior to that as well.  I have documented the outage and am going to conserve my eyes and get off of the computer for a while.

how many times has your account manager, ie broker contacted you regarding this? I would be calling them every hour, on the hour until i could hear them crying on the other end of the phone.
 
Clearview:

Over 200 of these drop/connect sequences.

Check your network packet loss rate.


 

This email I wrote to AMP Futures is a result of the phone call I had with their trading desk manager this afternoon:

Hi Victor and AMP Futures (this will be posted at MQL5.com so there is some accountability for action),


First, Victor, I hope you did not ask me to email this information to you at support@AMPFutures.com, where I've already sent 49 emails over the last 30+ days (and have also done multiple chats), with the false promise that you will move this issue up the chain, just to get me off the phone.  Sadly, that's the feeling I got from you during our conversation where you took anything I said and tried to twist it and use it as the excuse that the issue described below has nothing to do with AMP Futures.  "Deflect and deny" should be the motto of AMP Futures because that's what I've experienced over the last month.

Second, AMP Futures, please think logically here:  if more than one VPS is having bouts of hours of constant disconnects, then this is something that needs to be explored and resolved.   

Third, AMP Futures, let's say you don't have any logs that could be helpful for MQ, this is still an issue that needs resolved by MQ with you, with CQG and with the VPS companies.  The problem is that MQ will not work on this unless AMP, their customer, tells them about it and, so far, your employees seem to not have had a way to escalate this to anyone at AMP who can then escalate it to MQ.  This needs to change today.

Fourth, The Issue:

For the last 32 or 33 days I have been trying to get help with daily bouts of constant MT5 disconnects.

This has happened with 2 unaffiliated VPS companies in Chicago for MT5 futures.

Both VPS companies provided a second dedicated server and the same thing happened with them.

One of the VPS companies called other VPS companies in the Chicago area and found that they have also been receiving this excessive disconnect complaint.

I get it that your MT5 needs to sync from time to time with the CQG data feed, but this goes outrageously beyond those syncs.

Today, the constant disconnects were from approximately 4:30 to 6:30am and again from 8:06am to past noon (eastern time), with other disconnects before and in between.  I got tired of hearing the sound and shut it down.

What happened previous to me noticing this happening 30 or so days ago?  

Fifth, AMP Futures, Really, how hard can it be to turn this issue over to MQ?  I'm pretty sure a 5 year old could do this.
This is all MQ/MQL5 is asking you to do per the message they sent to me:  
"Support Team
Dear User,
All you can do is to insist on your broker investigating the case, and asking them to contact our support with proper details from their server side.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team"
 
Clearview #:


short, sweet, but also definitely "to the point". well done.
 
fxsaber #:

Check your network packet loss rate.


Packet loss is 0.80%, but that reading only has a chance to change about 1ms per every 2 minutes because the platform connects for 1ms and then disconnects for 2 minutes pretty much all day.

Also has registered a 0.28%.

My guess is the difference is from the "Server New" verses the "Server Failover New".

 
Clearview #:

Packet loss is 0.80%, but that reading only has a chance to change about 1ms per every 2 minutes because the platform connects for 1ms and then disconnects for 2 minutes pretty much all day.

Also has registered a 0.28%.

My guess is the difference is from the "Server New" verses the "Server Failover New".

Hello,

Well, the "jury's out" :) I mean, I went out and rent a VPS, a pretty basic one, with 2 vcores of a (quite old) Xeon with 4GB of ram + Windows Server 2022.. I may say that I was lucky enough for the VPS to come ready with RDP access, so I was up and running fairly quickly.. So I loaded up MT5 with AMP live, 3 symbols on the Market Watch (including MNQ), loaded my EA (which collects quotes at 500ms intervals) and let it run (for about 15 hours so far).. Well, so far zero problems, in fact it is so good I may say I am not really considering MQL VPS for the future :) latency is about 2ms, packet loss is either about  0.02 or 0.. so you get the picture, there must be some problems on your side for sure.. To sum it up

a) I am connected to AMPGlobalUSA-Live; In a comment you have said not to use AMP Global? May I ask why, because this is the only option I am having (I am in Europe) but we are a client of AMP Futures - the cyprus company is gone, if that's what you mean

b) How did you end up with two VPS, having the same problem? Did the one company suggested the other one to try? 

c) Something important, I would guess: the VPS had installed a program to keep the PC clock synchronized; this may be crucial, because at the first couple of hours, the sync was really bad - the clock was losing about 1-3secs every 30min.. Now, the "problem" is almost gone, sync is usually about 50ms, but a guess could be that MetaTrader is time-sensitive, and that may have caused the connections problems

d) I accidentally looked at my logs from August where I was connecting my PC from a mobile hotspot.. That period I saw the most lost connections, about 3-4 some days, which says something about the connection quality I suppose


greets  

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