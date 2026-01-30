What's causing MT5 to drop around 200 times every 24 hours? - page 11
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maybe an admin @Alain Verleyen can advise creating a thread on the russian forum pages about this same issue too?
Cannot use it unless you have a fully automated trading system.
It's the vps that MT5 offers and is directly connected inside the platform. Cannot use it unless you have a fully automated trading system.
Yeah, I actually just read all about the "Lite" mql5.com VPS. Sounds like "co-location" is a bit of a broker overstatement.
AMP Future's MT5 has been down non-stop since 8:06am eastern. It's noon now. It was also down for about two hours from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am and prior to that as well. I have documented the outage and am going to conserve my eyes and get off of the computer for a while.
AMP Future's MT5 has been down non-stop since 8:06am eastern. It's noon now. It was also down for about two hours from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am and prior to that as well. I have documented the outage and am going to conserve my eyes and get off of the computer for a while.
Over 200 of these drop/connect sequences.
Check your network packet loss rate.
This email I wrote to AMP Futures is a result of the phone call I had with their trading desk manager this afternoon:
Hi Victor and AMP Futures (this will be posted at MQL5.com so there is some accountability for action),
MQL5.com Support Team"
Check your network packet loss rate.
Packet loss is 0.80%, but that reading only has a chance to change about 1ms per every 2 minutes because the platform connects for 1ms and then disconnects for 2 minutes pretty much all day.
Also has registered a 0.28%.
My guess is the difference is from the "Server New" verses the "Server Failover New".
Packet loss is 0.80%, but that reading only has a chance to change about 1ms per every 2 minutes because the platform connects for 1ms and then disconnects for 2 minutes pretty much all day.
Also has registered a 0.28%.
My guess is the difference is from the "Server New" verses the "Server Failover New".
Hello,
Well, the "jury's out" :) I mean, I went out and rent a VPS, a pretty basic one, with 2 vcores of a (quite old) Xeon with 4GB of ram + Windows Server 2022.. I may say that I was lucky enough for the VPS to come ready with RDP access, so I was up and running fairly quickly.. So I loaded up MT5 with AMP live, 3 symbols on the Market Watch (including MNQ), loaded my EA (which collects quotes at 500ms intervals) and let it run (for about 15 hours so far).. Well, so far zero problems, in fact it is so good I may say I am not really considering MQL VPS for the future :) latency is about 2ms, packet loss is either about 0.02 or 0.. so you get the picture, there must be some problems on your side for sure.. To sum it up
a) I am connected to AMPGlobalUSA-Live; In a comment you have said not to use AMP Global? May I ask why, because this is the only option I am having (I am in Europe) but we are a client of AMP Futures - the cyprus company is gone, if that's what you mean
b) How did you end up with two VPS, having the same problem? Did the one company suggested the other one to try?
c) Something important, I would guess: the VPS had installed a program to keep the PC clock synchronized; this may be crucial, because at the first couple of hours, the sync was really bad - the clock was losing about 1-3secs every 30min.. Now, the "problem" is almost gone, sync is usually about 50ms, but a guess could be that MetaTrader is time-sensitive, and that may have caused the connections problems
d) I accidentally looked at my logs from August where I was connecting my PC from a mobile hotspot.. That period I saw the most lost connections, about 3-4 some days, which says something about the connection quality I suppose
greets