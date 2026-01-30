What's causing MT5 to drop around 200 times every 24 hours? - page 13
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From what I can gather, it seems AMP has not contacted MQ about this yet.
Hello,
I would say do your self a favor and change your VPS provider(s).. It is quite obvious that they are not serious, otherwise they would not sell your and others that crap of a service.. The most you could get out of that mess could be to ask for a refund (which I highly doubt given their behavior so far), but you should go on
greets
Hello,
Do your self a favor and change your VPS provider(s).. It is quite obvious that they are not serious, otherwise they would not sell your and others that crap of a service.. The most you can get out of that mess is to ask for a refund (which I highly doubt given their behavior so far), but you should go on
greets
We'll see how it goes. The other MT5 account should be online later this week so I can compare if they are having issues also.
And, MQL5 is still leaning toward this being an AMP thing to the VPS side.
Don't worry, I'm still trading elsewhere, just want this fixed so I can continue to grow the prop firm side/copying side.
It seems the move from New Server to Failover Server New isn't being done automatically.
For a while today, if I move it to Failover manually, it seems to work, but I don't know if I can trust it.
Things should work without me needing to babysit it.
This topic has already reached 13 pages and all mater of advice addressing the original query has been discussed, and much more.
Further discussions should be between the OP and the broker and should no longer be discussed here, especially considering that there is forum rule disallowing discussions about brokers.
This matter is specific to a particular individual and case, not a generalised one.
This topic will be removed in due course, once the OP has read this post.
Update:
So, how does my issue ever get fixed if MQ is going to cover up the issue for the broker by deleting this thread?
I'm guessing since the issue has not been resolved, there is more to discuss and try.
It is not a cover-up. This is a user forum. Even most of the moderators are normal users (volunteers, not employees). We can't do much for you here.
You need to resolve the issue with your broker and with MetaQuotes directly via the Service Desk contact (see image below).