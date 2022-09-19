Synchronize the EA with the VPS
Hi.
My EA is working fine with one account on my VPS, and when I try to run it on account number 2, it won't attach to chart. So I believe I have to sync it with the VPS, and here is where my problem start...
My navigator window looks like this:
I do not have the option to sync, as in this image:
I do not use Mql5 VPS, and my VPS server is not visible in the navigator window, only an option to register a MQL5 VPS.
I may download the EA from the other account into the MT4, but that will use up one more activation, and I have only 3 left...
Any suggestions on how the EA can run on several accounts on the VPS without having to activate for every account?
You can use trade copier, but it may cause some delay. You need to test it.
Hi.
My EA is working fine with one account on my VPS, and when I try to run it on account number 2, it won't attach to chart. So I believe I have to sync it with the VPS, and here is where my problem start...
My navigator window looks like this:
I do not have the option to sync, as in this image:
I do not use Mql5 VPS, and my VPS server is not visible in the navigator window, only an option to register a MQL5 VPS.
I may download the EA from the other account into the MT4, but that will use up one more activation, and I have only 3 left...
Any suggestions on how the EA can run on several accounts on the VPS without having to activate for every account?
If you don't use MQL5 VPS, you don't need to synchronize or migrate anything.
You simply attach your EA on the correct chart, set it up and then click the Auto Trading button.
Then you keep track of your MT4/5 terminal's journal to make sure that everything runs smoothly.
If you don't use MQL5 VPS, you don't need to synchronize or migrate anything.
You simply attach your EA on the correct chart, set it up and then click the Auto Trading button.
Then you keep track of your MT4/5 terminal's journal to make sure that everything runs smoothly.
After setting up the VPS and RDP, I found out that I can't attach the EA to a chart. (After copying it into the MQL4 folder as I'm used to). EA's I have bought outside the market works fine.
Someone in the forum told me to download the EA from the market once more. I did, and it worked - using one more activation.
So what do I do...?
I am familiar with Trade Copier, but would like to be able to attach the EA to the chart.
After setting up the VPS and RDP, I found out that I can't attach the EA to a chart. (After copying it into the MQL4 folder as I'm used to). EA's I have bought outside the market works fine.
Someone in the forum told me to download the EA from the market once more. I did, and it worked - using one more activation.
So what do I do...?
I am familiar with Trade Copier, but would like to be able to attach the EA to the chart.
Login into your MQL5 account in the VPS terminal with your 2088991535 username and not your email.
If you still can't attach the EA you've purchased from MQL5 Market on the chart, contact the seller.
i'm trying to figure out how to run EA#1 in account #1 on VPS1 and then EA#2 in account #2 on VPS2. When I attach the EA to chart, it seems to make both EA's in both accounts and I want one EA in 1 account and 1 in the other.
Connect your Metatrader to account #1, open the chart #1 and attach EA #1 onto this chart, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS (in case you are using MQL5 VPS on this account #1). After that - check MQL5 VPS journal about results of synchronization/migration (sucessfull or not).
Next account (#1).
Close chart #1, and connect your Metatrader to the account #2, open the chart #2 and attach EA #2 onto this chart, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS (in case you are using MQL5 VPS on this account #2 too). After that - check MQL5 VPS journal about results of synchronization/migration (sucessfull or not).
Connect your Metatrader to account #1, open the chart #1 and attach EA #1 onto this chart, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS (in case you are using MQL5 VPS on this account #1). After that - check MQL5 VPS journal about results of synchronization/migration (sucessfull or not).
Next account (#1).
Close chart #1, and connect your Metatrader to the account #2, open the chart #2 and attach EA #2 onto this chart, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS (in case you are using MQL5 VPS on this account #2 too). After that - check MQL5 VPS journal about results of synchronization/migration (sucessfull or not).
Thanks so much Sergey, I didn't think to check the journal, I just kept noticing that it was showing my OLD bots in there, not the updated ones... Will report back results.
i'm trying to figure out how to run EA#1 in account #1 on VPS1 and then EA#2 in account #2 on VPS2. When I attach the EA to chart, it seems to make both EA's in both accounts and I want one EA in 1 account and 1 in the other.
You need to login to your 1st account, migrate your EA on your MQL5 VPS under this 1st trading account and then login into the 2nd trading account and migrate your EA on your 2nd MQL5 VPS, under the 2nd trading account.
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Hi.
My EA is working fine with one account on my VPS, and when I try to run it on account number 2, it won't attach to chart. So I believe I have to sync it with the VPS, and here is where my problem start...
My navigator window looks like this:
I do not have the option to sync, as in this image:
I do not use Mql5 VPS, and my VPS server is not visible in the navigator window, only an option to register a MQL5 VPS.
I may download the EA from the other account into the MT4, but that will use up one more activation, and I have only 3 left...
Any suggestions on how the EA can run on several accounts on the VPS without having to activate for every account?