Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 231
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Gentlemen take my word for it 😁
there are two triangles with positive swap.
maybe there are more, but there's a mistake in the programme, I'll fix it, it doesn't matter.
Here's one of them, check it out.
Yesterday we made a robot-generator of triangles in order to check the possibility of existence of a loc with positive swap.
yes, it's possible!
two triangles with a positive swap
maybe there are more of them, but there is a mistake in the programme, I'll fix it, it doesn't matter
Here's one of them, check it out.
Yesterday, a robot generator of triangles was created to test the possibility of existence of a lock with a positive swap.
yes, it is possible!
What's the ratio?
Alexander's strategy is not the one he wrote about.
the trick is that when the crowd takes to trading pairs, the only cross trades predictably.
.
for evaluation I have something similar in the code and at the end of the year, for example, I look at the number of spreads (I will not put it in the code) - the algorithm is clear, who needs it if
For evaluation, for now something similar in the code and at the end of the year, for example, I look at the number of gaps (I will not put it in the code) - the algorithm is clear, who needs it if
writer style for 1C ;)
your chip is done approximately like this
int step=500,sum[100];
ArrayInitialize(sum,0);
for(k=0; k<100; k++)
{
if(k*step<=s2s1 && s2s1<(k+1)*step) sum[k]+=1;
}
writer's style for 1C ;)
your trick is done like this
int step=500,sum[100];
ArrayInitialize(sum,0);
for(k=0; k<100; k++)
{
if(k*step<=s2s1 && s2s1<(k+1)*step) sum[k]+=1;
}
ok
in general, if we summarise Alexander's whole idea about bablokos, we will get the following
we take a multitool indicator
its charm is that it is still dynamic and redraws.
its redrawing is favourable because there is an algorithmic stop, even if there is a loss in case of a collapsed sliding.
A loss is possible, because pairs can diverge indefinitely.
but diverging globally (for a long time), they can repeatedly converge and diverge locally (quickly), the latter brings profit
indicator redesign was discussed in bablokos.
it was a dialogue between me and Alexander on this topic, I think it was not erased.
There is of course Alexander's improvisation on the topic of strategy improvement, but in my opinion it is better to start with the simplest (two legs) and of course on demo.
The average sliding is calculated by summing up the sliding of each bar in a long time window, divided by the number of bars in the same window.
Hello, everyone. The idea of taking the average has been realised. Indicator with redrawing. So far such achievements on EURUSD+GBPUSD. Lot is fixed. Checking on other pairs.
ok
Anyway, if we summarise Alexander's whole idea of a cash cow, it goes like this.
a multitool indicator is taken
its charm is that it is still dynamic and redraws.
its redrawing is favourable because an algorithmic stop appears, even if there is a loss in case of a collapsed sliding.
A loss is possible here, as pairs can diverge indefinitely.
but diverging globally (for a long time), they can repeatedly converge and diverge locally (quickly), the latter brings profit
indicator modification was discussed in bablokos
it was a dialogue between me and Alexander on this topic, I don't think it was erased.
There is of course Alexander's improvisation on the topic of strategy improvement, but in my opinion it is better to start with the simplest (two legs) and of course on demo.
The average sliding is calculated by summing up the sliding of each bar in a long time window, divided by the number of bars in the same window.
ok
Anyway, if we summarise Alexander's whole idea of a cash cow, it goes like this.
a multitool indicator is taken
its charm is that it is still dynamic and redraws.
its redrawing is favourable because an algorithmic stop appears, even if there is a loss in case of a collapsed sliding.
A loss is possible here, as pairs can diverge indefinitely.
but diverging globally (for a long time), they can repeatedly converge and diverge locally (quickly), the latter brings profit
indicator modification was discussed in bablokos
it was a dialogue between me and Alexander on this topic, I think it was not erased.