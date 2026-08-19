Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 229
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I found this - so I don't have to do the maths myself - here - who knows - which leg to sell - which to buy?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page237#comment_3220722
Usually, if you're expecting a narrowing of the bifurcation, you sell the upper leg and buy the lower leg.
Usually, if they expect the sliding to narrow, they sell the top and buy the bottom.
those who haven't figured it out yet - in the picture everything is correct - when selling Canadian dollar futures https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/fx/g10/canadian-dollar.html
- if it is considered through the currency pair USDCAD - it will be its purchase - the blue line of the indicator,
you get a cross cadchf spread if you sell - it means usdchf - sell and usdcad - buy. :
Yep.
Yeah
cps
this indica doesn't calculate the historical average of the spread.
usually enter the market if the spread is greater than its average value.
this indica has not historically calculated the average amount of sliding.
usually enter the market if the spread is greater than its average value
I have edited the post 15 times, attached screens, and in the end - deleted it.
Why, I don't even ask :)
I don't even ask why
Rule the post 15 times, attached screenshots, and in the end - deleted.
Why, I don't even ask :)
OK, I'll repeat the screens, but I'll add a couple more.
here are 11 triangles the software made and selected in such a way that in combination each of them turned out with a positive swap and it was a lock
beginning
a little bit later
equity stands still.
the swap will be in the plus.
I don't care where the price goes.
the strategy is not about accumulating a positive swap, it's just a bonus.
the swap will be on the plus side.